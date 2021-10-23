India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India will take on Pakistan in match 16 of the T20 World Cup on Sunday, October 24, and it will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. India’s confidence will be high after their impressive performance in the warm-up games.

On the other hand, Pakistan won their first warm-up game against West Indies but then went down to South Africa in the next one in the last ball. They do not enjoy the best of records against India in a World Cup, and will be keen to reverse their performance in this match against the arch rivals in Dubai.

The pitch in Dubai has assisted batters in the recent games and if the trend in the IPL is anything to go by, the toss could well hold importance. Dew could also be a factor in this game which puts a lot of focus on the toss.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?

The match between India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) will be played on Sunday, October 24.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The match between India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The match between India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) match?

The match between India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) probable playing XIs:

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

