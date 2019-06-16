starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 22:IND VS PAK

upcoming
IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

Sun, 16 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 23:WI VS BAN

upcoming
WI WI
BAN BAN

Taunton

Mon, 17 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 24:ENG VS AFG

upcoming
ENG ENG
AFG AFG

Manchester

Tue, 18 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 25:NZ VS SA

upcoming
NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Pakistan | Mohammad Amir Inspired by Memory of Late Mother Ahead of High-Voltage Encounter

AFP |June 16, 2019, 2:59 AM IST
India vs Pakistan | Mohammad Amir Inspired by Memory of Late Mother Ahead of High-Voltage Encounter

Pakistan pace spearhead Mohammad Amir says the memory of his late mother will spur him on in the high-voltage World Cup clash against arch-rivals India in Manchester on Sunday.

The 27-year-old is back in form after taking a career-best 5-30 against Australia in a losing cause on Wednesday following a wretched run that saw him take just five wickets in 14 one-day internationals prior to the World Cup.

Amir said his mother, Naseem Akhtar, who died in March this year, always prayed for his success, wanting him to take five wickets in every match he played.

"My mother will definitely be praying for me from the heavens," Amir told AFP.

"She would always be found before the television and all the time praying for my success and her biggest wish was that I get five wickets, so when I got five I cried and remembered her words."

Pakistan are in a precarious position, with just three points from their opening four games after losing to the West Indies and Australia, surprisingly beating hosts England and seeing their match with Sri Lanka washed out by rain.

There is no need for extra motivation against fierce rivals India, but Amir admits there is even more pressure on Pakistan, given defeat could signal an early end to their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

"The kind of rivalry between Pakistan and India was evident at my home and she always wanted me to come strong against India," recalled Amir of his mother.

"As a cricketer when you hold a bat or a ball and are at a ground then every match is the same. But fans, channels of both the sides, media and now social media create a hype.

"For us cricketers all matches are the same but, yes, our current situation on the points table is putting pressure on us to win this match and progress forward."

Pakistan have lost all six of their previous World Cup clashes with India but can take hope from their Champions Trophy meeting in England just two years ago when Amir helped inspire a resounding 180-run victory.

Amir took 3-16 that day, including the vital wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli.

"That was a high-pressure game so I learnt from that final. As a strike bowler everyone wanted me to take wickets and on that day I learned how to handle that pressure," said Amir.

Amir's five wickets against Australia lifted his haul to 10 at the World Cup so far and he is relishing his return to form after nearly missing out on selection.

He did not bowl during a bilateral series that Pakistan lost 4-0 to England just before the tournament after missing the last four games with chicken pox.

"I am pumped up after getting wickets against Australia," he said.

"I am happy that wickets have come at the right time. When I was bowling well, even when I was not taking wickets, from captain to coach to bowling coach and my team-mates, everyone supported me.

"I never felt disheartened and my patience paid off."

icc world cup 2019India vs PakistanMohammad AmirpakistanPakistan vs Indiaworld cup 2019
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 ODI | Sun, 16 Jun, 2019

PAK v IND
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 23 ODI | Mon, 17 Jun, 2019

BAN v WI
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 24 ODI | Tue, 18 Jun, 2019

AFG v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019

SA v NZ
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
4
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
5
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
8
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
9
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more