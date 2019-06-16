India vs Pakistan: Amir & Wahab Warned Twice For Running on Danger Area

Manchester: Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz were warned twice each for running on the danger area in Pakistan's World Cup match against India in Manchester on Sunday (June 16).
If either bowler runs on the danger zone on the pitch one more time, he will be suspended from bowling further in the innings.
Amir was warned one each in his second and third overs, after he, rather lazily, strolled towards the middle of the pitch after delivering the ball. The area he ran onto was more towards the centre of the pitch; it wasn't like he was following through with momentum after delivering. He corrected his mistake after receiving his second warning and finished a good first spell of 4-1-8-0.
Wahab, meanwhile, was warned off successive balls in the 24th over when he stepped onto the danger area from over the stumps. He then switched to around the stumps, and immediately dismissed KL Rahul (57), who was caught at cover.
India had a solid start after being put in to bat, with their openers Rohit Sharma and Rahul adding 136 for the opening wicket.
