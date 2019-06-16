starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 22:IND VS PAK

live
IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

16 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 23:WI VS BAN

upcoming
WI WI
BAN BAN

Taunton

Mon, 17 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 24:ENG VS AFG

upcoming
ENG ENG
AFG AFG

Manchester

Tue, 18 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 25:NZ VS SA

upcoming
NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Pakistan: Amir & Wahab Warned Twice For Running on Danger Area

Cricketnext Staff |June 16, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
India vs Pakistan: Amir & Wahab Warned Twice For Running on Danger Area

Manchester: Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz were warned twice each for running on the danger area in Pakistan's World Cup match against India in Manchester on Sunday (June 16).

If either bowler runs on the danger zone on the pitch one more time, he will be suspended from bowling further in the innings.

Amir was warned one each in his second and third overs, after he, rather lazily, strolled towards the middle of the pitch after delivering the ball. The area he ran onto was more towards the centre of the pitch; it wasn't like he was following through with momentum after delivering. He corrected his mistake after receiving his second warning and finished a good first spell of 4-1-8-0.

Wahab, meanwhile, was warned off successive balls in the 24th over when he stepped onto the danger area from over the stumps. He then switched to around the stumps, and immediately dismissed KL Rahul (57), who was caught at cover.

India had a solid start after being put in to bat, with their openers Rohit Sharma and Rahul adding 136 for the opening wicket.

Cricket World Cupicc world cup 2019India vs PakistanMohammad AmirWahab Riaz
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 23 ODI | Mon, 17 Jun, 2019

BAN v WI
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 24 ODI | Tue, 18 Jun, 2019

AFG v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019

SA v NZ
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
4
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
5
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
8
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
9
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more