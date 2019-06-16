India vs Pakistan | No Edge Yet Virat Kohli Walks, Twitter Stunned

India vs Pakistan game is never short of on-field drama and there was a peculiar moment when Virat Kohli walked after thinking that he had hit a bouncer from Mohammad Amir in Match 22 of the ICC World Cup 2019.
Replays though showed that there was no contact between bat and ball and the Indian skipper who scored 77 in India’s total of 336 for 5, had a quizzical look when he saw the same in the Indian dressing room.
The incident was not missed by Twitter and there were many wondering what made Kohli walk.
The only one who can get Virat Kohli out is Virat Kohli!#INDvPAK#ViratKohli— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) June 16, 2019
— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) June 16, 2019
Pujara would have never walked— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) June 16, 2019
— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) June 16, 2019
Wow, nothing on snicko for the Virat dismissal......And he walked!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 16, 2019
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 16, 2019
All of us @ Kohli pic.twitter.com/P7A8FT4nzQ— Sunanda (@YoursLegallyy) June 16, 2019
— Sunanda (@YoursLegallyy) June 16, 2019
Kohli's dismissal happens in cricket if the handle of bat is loose but if it was gully cricket opposition team will say it's edge and batsman will say bat is shaking but here Kohli thought it's from bat because they have good equipments to play. #CWC19— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) June 16, 2019
— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) June 16, 2019
Kohli walked off when he didn't edge the ball out of his friendship with Amir. This guy is goals in everything. #CWC19 #INDvPAK— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) June 16, 2019
— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) June 16, 2019
The Kohli dismissal is why we must stop pretending that the technology is perfect. It is needed but never was and never will be perfectOh and Kohli was out. If he wasn't out he would have reviewed it. #CWC19 #INDvPAK— Tim-CricketGuy (@Tim32_cricket) June 16, 2019
— Tim-CricketGuy (@Tim32_cricket) June 16, 2019
Ooooof he didn't hit it. Oh dear...That changes things a bit... Virat son, good intentions but stand your ground and let the umpires make decisions#INDvPAK #PAKvIND— Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) June 16, 2019
— Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) June 16, 2019
*Kohli does not verbally respond to Rabada*Me : Nice*Kohli asks the crowd to cheer for Smith*Me : Nice*Kohli walks when he is not out*Me : pic.twitter.com/L3Cu7w3wMh— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 16, 2019
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 16, 2019
Not going to get over the fact that Virat Kohli walks away even when he wasn't, Definitely not today #INDvPAK— Bilal 🇮🇳 (@Ahmadbilal111) June 16, 2019
— Bilal 🇮🇳 (@Ahmadbilal111) June 16, 2019
#Kohli walks out.Indian cricket fans:#IndvsPak #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/S4GldB5sBz— Shafana Hussain (@phenomenal_mess) June 16, 2019
— Shafana Hussain (@phenomenal_mess) June 16, 2019
