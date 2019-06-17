starts in
You Can Become Captain - Rohit on Chahal TV Appearance

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
You Can Become Captain - Rohit on Chahal TV Appearance

Rohit Sharma had scored the best ODI ton of his career against South Africa as per the Indian skipper, but the Indian opener scored a majestic 140 against arch-rivals Pakistan and confessed that it was the time that he gave himself at the start of the innings that has been the key to his success in the ICC World Cup 2019.

“In England, no matter the kind of wicket, flat or with something for the bowlers, you have to take time initially for the first six-seven overs to see how the pitch behaves and then plan your innings accordingly,” Rohit said in the latest episode of Chahal TV.

“The team has a lot of stroke-makers who like to play their strokes, so it becomes very important for us to start cautiously. I think we did that and initially, our plan was to see off the new ball and then go thapathap (go after the bowling).”

In the chase, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman had shared a century stand for Pakistan before Kuldeep Yadav dismissed the two of them in quick succession to put India right back on top. Rohit revealed that it was Yuzvendra Chahal who suggested him to change the ends for the spin twins and it did the trick for India.

“Yes, Kuldeep bowled very well. But I’d like to credit you for suggesting to change ends. I had a word with Kohli and the ends were changed. Kuldeep got good drift from the other end so I would like to say, Chahal can become a captain,” Rohit joked.

India will now play Afghanistan in their next game on June 22 (Saturday) at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

