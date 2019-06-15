India vs Pakistan: One Eye on the Skies, India Look to Extend World Cup Dominance over Fierce Rivals

Manchester: It's India - Pakistan. It's the biggest rivalry in cricket, it's the game where there's no end to the hype, especially given it's also the World Cup.
But let's stick to the cricket in this, shall we?
Firstly, at least a billion people are expected to be glad that the weather forecast is promising. Or let's say not too threatening. None would be happier than the Indian team, for multiple reasons. They saw their last game being washed out, and have not played for a week. They'll be itching to play some cricket. After all, that's what they are here for.
India will also be itching to play because they'd be confident of getting a full two points from the game. They're unbeaten so far, and have five points from three matches. Their batting is in form. Their bowling is in form. They're fielding damn well too. Pakistan have won one of their four matches, with one game washed out.
History also favours India. As everyone should be aware, they've never lost a World Cup game to Pakistan. Recent results in the rivalry also point to India; they've won six of the last seven matches against Pakistan across formats in the last five years.
Cricketing logic would point to India being favourites. But cricketing logic hardly works for India v Pakistan. Actually, any game that involves Pakistan. Unpredictable is not just a cliched adjective to describe them. That's what they are, and that's how they have played forever. That's how they've played this World Cup too. Smashed around by West Indies. Bounce back to defeat tournament favourites England. And then a bit of both Pakistans in the game against Australia.
(Getty Images)
If cricketing logic worked, Pakistan shouldn't have defeated India in the Champions Trophy 2017 final. They were No. 8 coming into the tournament. They nearly didn't even qualify for the tournament. They lost the first match to India convincingly. And then... they showed the other Pakistan to the world.
Lets's look at cricketing logic before World Cup 2019. They were whitewashed 5-0 by Australia in UAE. They were whitewashed 5-0 by England. They got rolled over by West Indies in the first game. And then they casually defeated England in the stage that mattered more. Very similar to what they did to India in the Champions Trophy.
India will be wary of that Pakistan, although there's evidence to show that game was an aberration. India faced Pakistan twice in the Asia Cup after that, and won both convincingly.
Now to the teams. India are set to replace Shikhar Dhawan with KL Rahul at the top of the order, with Vijay Shankar set to slot in in the middle order. The overcast conditions could also tempt India to play Mohammed Shami for Kuldeep Yadav. Pakistan should sense opportunity given India's changes at the top; Mohammad Amir in particular would be looking to do an encore of the Champions Trophy final.
(Image: ICC)
Pakistan could bring back Shadab Khan for Shaheen Afridi. They would also be worried about Shoaib Malik's insipid form, and he could make way for all-rounder Imad Wasim. Only three players from both squads - Vijay, Rahul and Mohammad Hasnain - are yet to feature in an India-Pakistan game.
This will be the first match of this World Cup in Old Trafford, Manchester. What a biggie to get going!
The positions of both sides in the points table mean it's a more important game for Pakistan than India. If at all there is anything like that in an India-Pakistan game.
Probable XIs:
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav/Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(wk/capt), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir
India vs Pakistan: One Eye on the Skies, India Look to Extend World Cup Dominance over Fierce Rivals
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | June 15, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
Karthik, Chahal and Shankar Visit Manchester United
Cricketnext Staff | June 15, 2019, 3:06 PM IST
India vs Pakistan: One Eye on Weather, India Sweat it Out in Manchester
Cricketnext Staff | June 15, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
India vs Pakistan | Watching Kohli Videos to Prepare for India Clash: Azam
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 ODI | Sun, 16 Jun, 2019
PAK v INDManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 23 ODI | Mon, 17 Jun, 2019
BAN v WITaunton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings