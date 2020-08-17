Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202018:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Has Solid Reason Why Arch-rivals Can't Play Bilateral Series Right Now

Pakistan prime minister and former cricket team skipper Imran Khan has said that the neighbours cannot play a bilateral series right now, since according to him, it would be terrible atmosphere on the ground.

Cricketnext Staff |August 17, 2020, 8:39 AM IST
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Has Solid Reason Why Arch-rivals Can't Play Bilateral Series Right Now

Pakistan prime minister and former cricket team skipper Imran Khan has said that the neighbours cannot play a bilateral series right now, since according to him, it would be terrible atmosphere on the ground.

ALSO READ | Javed Miandad is Mentally Unstable, Says Former India Cricketer Madan Lal

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012-13, when the latter toured India for two T20Is and three ODIs.

One of the greatest all rounders to have ever graced the game, Imran also talked about his fond memories of playing against India.

“If I have time to watch cricket, I time it to the last 5 overs of the result. If it’s a close game, it’s quite fun to watch,” Imran said on the Out Of Exile documentary on Sky Sports as quoted by PakPassion.

“As a connoisseur of cricket, I don’t enjoy T20. I enjoy the improvisation in strokeplay, I look at the T20 games and think why didn’t I try to develop those strokes. But I just love good quality Test cricket, but for that, I don’t have much time.

“I played two series in India. One in 1979 when the two governments were trying to come close. I can’t tell you how wonderful the atmosphere was on the cricket field. Big crowds.

“The next time I went was in 1987 and this time, there was tension between the two governments I saw hostility in India which I had never seen before. Our players were being pelted from the ground and I made them wear helmets while fielding at the boundary. It wasn’t a very good atmosphere on certain grounds.

“When India came to Pakistan in 2005, again the governments were trying to get close. I never thought I would see on a cricket ground what happened. Pakistan lost to India in Pakistan and the crowds cheered the Indian team. Great atmosphere.

“Right now, playing cricket in this atmosphere with this sort of a government in power, I would imagine it would be a terrible atmosphere on the cricket ground.

ALSO READ | 'You Act Like God, Like You Are the Only Intelligent Person in Pakistan': Javed Miandad to Imran Khan

“There’s nothing quite like the Ashes for the English. But Pakistan-India series is just in a different league in terms of tension, pressure, and enjoyment.”

Imran KhanIndia vs PakistanNarendra Modivirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more