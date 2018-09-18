Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Imran Khan to Watch India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match in Dubai: Reports

PTI | Updated: September 18, 2018, 4:14 PM IST
File photo of Imran Khan. (Image: Reuters)

Karachi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to watch his country's Asia Cup group league encounter against India on Wednesday, according to reports on GEO TV.

Khan, a former World Cup winning Pakistan captain, is also the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"Prime Minister Imran Khan will watch the Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash in Dubai on Wednesday," diplomatic sources said.

The Pakistan PM left for his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The arch rivals are facing each other for the first time in the United Arab Emirates since 2006.

Incidentally, Khan was the captain of Pakistan for the better part of the Indo-Pak duels in Sharjah from the mid 80's to early 90s.

First Published: September 18, 2018, 4:06 PM IST
