India vs Pakistan | ‘Play Specialist Bowlers & Batsmen Against India’ – Imran Khan’s Advice to Sarfaraz

Cricketnext Staff |June 16, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
Pakistan Prime Minister and former World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan has tweeted his advice to Sarfaraz Ahmed ahead of the big India vs Pakistan clash in Manchester, saying that Pakistan must avoid picking ‘Raillu Kattas’ (bit-part players who don’t add any value to the team), and opt for specialist bowlers and batsmen instead.

Stay updated with our live blog for India vs Pakistan Live Score and latest updates of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match that is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Imran, who had also met the team before they departed for England & Wales has also advised Sarfaraz to elect to bat first if Pakistan win the toss, unless the pitch was damp.

In a series of motivational tweets, Imran started off by talking about how the game is about being mentally strong, and how talent plays only 40% of the part. He said that given the intensity of the match, “the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match.”

Khan also had more specific advice for Sarfaraz – to banish all fear of losing against ‘favourites’ India, expanding on how fear affects performance and thought processes.

Finally, he advised the Pakistani players to fight till the last ball and give their best. Post which they should accept whatever the outcome of the match is like “true sportsmen.”

icc world cup 2019Imran KhanIndiaIndia vs PakistanpakistanSarfaraz Ahmed
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
4
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
5
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
8
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
9
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more