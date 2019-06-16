India vs Pakistan | ‘Play Specialist Bowlers & Batsmen Against India’ – Imran Khan’s Advice to Sarfaraz

Pakistan Prime Minister and former World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan has tweeted his advice to Sarfaraz Ahmed ahead of the big India vs Pakistan clash in Manchester, saying that Pakistan must avoid picking ‘Raillu Kattas’ (bit-part players who don’t add any value to the team), and opt for specialist bowlers and batsmen instead.
Imran, who had also met the team before they departed for England & Wales has also advised Sarfaraz to elect to bat first if Pakistan win the toss, unless the pitch was damp.
In a series of motivational tweets, Imran started off by talking about how the game is about being mentally strong, and how talent plays only 40% of the part. He said that given the intensity of the match, “the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match.”
When I started my cricketing career I assumed success was 70% talent & 30% mind. By the time I finished playing cricket I felt it was 50-50 ratio. But now I tend to agree with my friend Gavaskar it's 60% mental strength & 40 % talent. Today role of mind will be more than 60% 1/5— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019
2/5 Today, given the intensity of the match, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today. In Sarfaraz we are fortunate to have a bold captain & today he will have to be at his daring best. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019
Khan also had more specific advice for Sarfaraz – to banish all fear of losing against ‘favourites’ India, expanding on how fear affects performance and thought processes.
3/5 All fears of losing should be banished from the mind as the mind can only process one thought at a time. Fear of losing leads to a negative & defensive strategy & crucially mistakes by opponents are not pounced upon. So here are my suggestions for Sarfaraz & Pakistan team:— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019
4/5 1. In order ro have a winning offensive strategy Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because "Raillu Kattas" rarely perform under pressure - especially the intense kind that will be generated today. 2. Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019
Finally, he advised the Pakistani players to fight till the last ball and give their best. Post which they should accept whatever the outcome of the match is like “true sportsmen.”
5/5 3. Finally, even though India may be the favourites, banish all fear of losing. Just give your best and fight till the last ball. Then accept whatever the result like true sportsmen. The nation's prayers are with all of you. Good Luck.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019
