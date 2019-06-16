The match between India and Pakistan at the 2019 ICC World Cup at Old Trafford will generate interest like no other match in the tournament so far. And with much more than just two points at stake, both teams will be eager to get their playing combinations right.
Stay updated with our live blog for India vs Pakistan Live Score and latest updates of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match that is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Due to Shikhar Dhawan’s injury, sustained in the last match against Australia where he battled on to a century, the Indian team is likely to open with KL Rahul alongside Rohit Sharma. The vacant slot in the team is then likely to be filled by Vijay Shankar.
It is expected to be overcast in Manchester, and while cricket fans in both countries would be hoping for no rain, as far as the line-up is concerned, India might also be tempted to play an extra seamer, which means a possible inclusion for Mohammad Shami instead of Kuldeep Yadav.
As far as Pakistan are concerned, Shadab Khan is almost nailed on to play a part in the match and make a comeback into the starting lineup. And even though Shoaib Malik has not been showing the best of form of late, he might just retain his place in the side. It will be a close call between him and Imad Wasim, though.
Likely XI India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
Likely XI Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(wk/capt), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir
India vs Pakistan Playing XI Prediction: Shadab Likely to Play, Rahul To Move Up The Order
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings