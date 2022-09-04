India vs Pakistan Probable Playing 11s Super 4: Complete Squads for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Match

Team India is set to face Pakistan in their first match of the Asia Cup Super 4 stage. The much-awaited match between India and Pakistan will be played Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. The two teams have already faced each other in the Asia Cup and the Rohit Sharma-led side secured a five-wicket win in the game. In their second group stage match, India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs to seal their spot at the Super 4 stage.

India has been in superb form in the event, but they had to face a massive injury blow ahead of the crucial match against Pakistan. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. Axar Patel, who was India’s stand-by player, will now join the squad as a replacement.

Pakistan, on the other hand, scripted a resounding comeback to reach the Super 4 stage. After suffering a defeat against India, the Babar Azam-led side decimated Hong Kong at the group stage. Batting first, Pakistan had posted a solid total of 193/2 against Hong Kong. Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan scalped four wickets in the game as Hong Kong were bundled out for a mere total of 38. And with this win, Pakistan became the second team from Group A to reach Super 4.

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are the other two teams from Group B to feature in the Super 4.

India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

India vs Pakistan squads:

India squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali

