India vs Pakistan is arguably the most anticipated clash in a World tournament. While Virat Kohli's men heading into the contest on Sunday as favourities, Sarfaraz Ahmed would like to a repeat of what his side achieved the last time these two sides met in an ICC tournament - the 2017 Champions Trophy Final.
As a build-up to this marquee encounter, here's a short, and simple, quiz to test how much do you remember from the previous times these two sides met on the World stage.
QUIZ | How Closely Have You Followed India vs Pakistan Encounters at World Cups?
