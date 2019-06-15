starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 20:AUS VS SL

live
AUS AUS
SL SL

The Oval

15 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 21:AFG VS SA

live
AFG AFG
SA SA

Cardiff

15 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 22:IND VS PAK

upcoming
IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

Sun, 16 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 23:WI VS BAN

upcoming
WI WI
BAN BAN

Taunton

Mon, 17 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

QUIZ | How Closely Have You Followed India vs Pakistan Encounters at World Cups?

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
QUIZ | How Closely Have You Followed India vs Pakistan Encounters at World Cups?

India vs Pakistan is arguably the most anticipated clash in a World tournament. While Virat Kohli's men heading into the contest on Sunday as favourities, Sarfaraz Ahmed would like to a repeat of what his side achieved the last time these two sides met in an ICC tournament - the 2017 Champions Trophy Final.

As a build-up to this marquee encounter, here's a short, and simple, quiz to test how much do you remember from the previous times these two sides met on the World stage.

CricketNext Quizicc world cup 2019IndiaIndia vs Pakistanpakistan
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 ODI | Sun, 16 Jun, 2019

PAK v IND
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 23 ODI | Mon, 17 Jun, 2019

BAN v WI
Taunton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
2
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
3
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
4
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more