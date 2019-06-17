starts in
Pant and Ziva Enjoy Shouting Match at India-Pakistan World Cup Game

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
Pant and Ziva Enjoy Shouting Match at India-Pakistan World Cup Game

Delhi wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, one of India’s five official standbys for the ICC World Cup has already flown into Manchester on Friday as a backup for injured opener Shikhar Dhawan. On Sunday (June 16), Pant was seen enjoying India’s marquee clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester from the stands with wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s adorable daughter Ziva.

Pant shared shared funny moments with young Ziva, with the two seen shouting on top of their voices during India’s fourth game of the World Cup. The Delhi wicketkeeper is not officially part of the squad as the Indian team management want to give Dhawan a couple of weeks’ time to recover from his injury.

Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old shared a video of him having a few light moments with Dhoni's 4-year-old daughter. He captioned the post, ‘Partners in crime’.

Partners in crime 😈 @ziva_singh_dhoni

Ziva Dhoni’s official Instagram account also showed Pant sitting in the corporate box at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester with other including Pant. The account also had a picture of Ziva posing with Bollywood star and son for former India captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan posing with Dhoni’s young daughter.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was not named in India's 15 member squad for the World Cup but was later named as cover for Dhawan, who injured his thumb during the game against Australia.

On Sunday, Rohit Sharma hit 140, Virat Kohli smashed 77 and KL Rahul made 57, before Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar picked crucial wickets to guide India to a massive 89-run win over Pakistan.

With the victory in Manchester, India have now a dominant record of winning all their 7 World Cup matches against Pakistan.

