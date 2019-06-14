starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 19:WI VS ENG

live
WI WI
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

14 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 20:SL VS AUS

upcoming
SL SL
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 21:SA VS AFG

upcoming
SA SA
AFG AFG

Cardiff

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 22:IND VS PAK

upcoming
IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

Sun, 16 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Pakistan | Sarfaraz Ahmed Has Delivered More Than Most of Big Pakistan Players: Asif Iqbal

PTI |June 14, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
India vs Pakistan | Sarfaraz Ahmed Has Delivered More Than Most of Big Pakistan Players: Asif Iqbal

As a captain, what Asif Iqbal liked about a young Imran Khan was his determination and he believes that the current Pakistan Prime Minister will certainly do his bit in improving bilateral ties with India at all levels.

Imran played a lot of cricket under Iqbal's captaincy and the 76-year-old has seen how the former drive to achieve his goal. Not much has changed now that he is leading the nation, Iqbal feels.

"If he believes in something, he will go all the way in achieving that goal. He believes that India and Pakistan can live as friendly neighbours. I think he will at least try his best and go all the way for peace...not just as cricketers but as Pakistanis, we believe in what he says," Iqbal, who has been living in London for decades now, told PTI during an exclusive interaction.

Iqbal, who was given a standing ovation in his farewell Test match at the Eden Gardens in 1980, is "frustrated" how "external factors" spoil the narrative of a healthy Indo-Pak bilateral cricketing relationship.

"Times have changed but it has got nothing to do with sports itself or cricketers in general. Its everything to do with politics. I am totally frustrated. The reason for this (strained relations) is our politicians, who have had no interest in sports.

"Fortunately, we now have Imran Khan as Prime Minister, who has shown an intention to curb the hostility. That is brilliant," Iqbal said ahead of the India-Pakistan World Cup contest on Sunday.

Iqbal reiterated that bilateral cricket can change relations.

"When they start playing bilaterals regularly, you will see totally different attitude of players and supporters. They love watching cricket as a sport, as a rivalry, which is healthy not a rivalry where we would kill each other.

"You can fight tooth and nail on the field and then enjoy a good time off the field," he said.

On the current state of Pakistan cricket, Iqbal said skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, as per his assessment, has achieved "much more" than many of his predecessors.

"Sarfaraz has delivered more than most of the big names in Pakistan cricket," declared Iqbal.

A product of elite private schooling, Iqbal believes that the current generation, which has evolved from the maidans and streets, are more skilful than the English speaking school cricketers of his times.

"Boys with economically stable background paid more attention to education than sport. Parents during our times used to stop children from playing sports saying that you are wasting your time.

"Captain in our times was selected on the merit of someone's stature, family background, whether or not he can express himself properly language wise, because of cricket being a British sport, but no longer," Iqbal spoke about the distinct class division that existed in sport back then.

"Now you get cricketers, they are not really from private schools. They are from street and maidans but they are better cricketers than the ones that schools produced during our days. That is my explanation for the current difference between past and present leaders."

With T20 cricket providing stable livelihoods to many, the game awareness nowadays is far more than the time when cricketers used to get Rs 10 per day as Test match fees.

"Cricket has evolved. Not just current cricketers from Pakistan but all cricketers from sub-continent. Five teams are from sub-continent out of 10 which is a huge contribution.

"They (the players) are much more aware that they have to be physically fit to be a part of the current generation, they also have to produce results as this (T20) is their livelihood and they are dependent on it.

"When I started, we used to get 10 rupees a day for representing Pakistan but we never even thought the money was large enough or not. Times have changed. Cricket right now is an industry where cricketers are goods who need to be good enough to stay in the market and remain saleable," he observed.

Asif Iqbalicc world cup 2019Imran KhanIndia vs PakistanPakistan vs Indiaworld cup 2019
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AUS v SL
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AFG v SA
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 ODI | Sun, 16 Jun, 2019

PAK v IND
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
2
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
3
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
4
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more