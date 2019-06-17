India vs Pakistan: Akhtar Lashes Out at ‘Brainless’ Sarfaraz After Loss to India

After Pakistan suffered its seventh loss to India in World Cup competition by 89 runs in Manchester on Sunday, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s tactics and plans, calling him ‘brainless’.
Pakistan won the toss and put India in to bat first, with the Men in Blue making a mammoth 336/5. In reply, Pakistan could only manage 212/6 in 40 overs, with India being declared winners by 89 runs by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.
Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Akhtar said, “The mistakes committed by the Indian team during the Champions Trophy 2017 final were repeated by Pakistan yesterday. I can't understand how Sarfaraz can be so brainless. How could he forget that we don't chase very well?
“Knowing our strength, which is bowling, is important. The game was half-won by Pakistan when Sarfaraz won the toss, but he tried hard to lose the match. Toss was very crucial and even if Pakistan had made 260, with their bowling, they could have defended it. So I think it was just brainless captaincy.
“It's a very saddening and disheartening performance from the Pakistan team captain. I wanted to see shades of Imran Khan in him but it's too late for him now.”
However, Ahmed was not the only one who caught the ire of Akhtar, who was also heavily critical of Hasan Ali, who gave away 84 runs in nine overs.
“Hasan Ali, who never shies away from jumping around at the Wagah border, couldn't apply himself when it mattered the most. Many of his deliveries were short-pitched,” Akhtar said.
“His mindset seems to be: I want to keep playing T20s and the PSL. But in the World Cup, we can see that he has not shown any pace or swing that could trouble batsmen.”
As a result of the loss, Pakistan are languishing in ninth position in the table, and need to win all their remaining four games if they are to stand a chance of qualifying for the semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019.
