Match 23:WI VS BAN

WI WI
BAN BAN

Taunton

Mon, 17 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 24:ENG VS AFG

ENG ENG
AFG AFG

Manchester

Tue, 18 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 25:NZ VS SA

NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Pakistan | Snapshot: Rohit, Bowlers Make it 7-0

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2019, 12:33 AM IST
India vs Pakistan | Snapshot: Rohit, Bowlers Make it 7-0

Rohit Sharma's 140 set up India posting their highest total in World Cups against Pakistan and then the bowling unit clicked as a unit to seal a massive win.

icc world cup 2019Kuldeep Yadavrohit sharmaSnapshotvirat kohli

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
4
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
5
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
8
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
