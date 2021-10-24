India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Ditches Suit, Wears India Jersey-Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was in attendance for India vs Pakistan Group 2 match in Super 12 at the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

What drew the attention of fans was the fact that he was not wearing his usual suit and shirt but was seen sporting the Indian jersey, according to a report in ANI.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table | Most Wickets | Most Runs

As for the game itself, Pakistan captain Babar Azam called the toss correctly and elected to bowl first against India. After winning the toss, Azam said that Haider Ali was left out from the 12-man shortlist for the playing eleven. “We’ll look to take early wickets and put pressure. Dew is also a factor. We have had good practice sessions and are confident about our preparations. Pakistan’s bowlers are known to trouble other teams but I am confident about our batting too."

India skipper Virat Kohli said: “We are pretty happy with setting the target. We would have bowled first too, but the toss is not in your control. We are pretty balanced with our squad and you need to be prepared for it. We need to stay as professional as possible. We need to stay focussed on the processes. Everyone watches it closely all over the world. We need to ensure we don’t get too emotional. The pitch looks very different. Evenly rolled and there is no grass at all which was the case during the IPL. We expect the pitch to stay good all through and set a good total."

India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here