India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021: 'We Prepared Well, and Kept History Out of Our Mind'-Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has opened up on his country’s first win over India in any World Cup game as they trumped arch-rivals by ten wickets in a much-anticipated clash in Dubai. The skipper alongwith Mohammad Rizwan batted India out of the game, resorting to restrainful yet assertive batting. “We, the openers, kept it simple and built a partnership and because the wicket was getting better so we just wanted to keep batting till the end, which we did. It won’t get easier just because we beat India. We will take the confidence, but we’re taking it one match at a time, and there’s a long way to go in the tournament,” he said in post match presentation.

He added that they paid no heed to ‘history’, referring to his team’s awful record in the past where Pakistan never beat India in a World Cup game. The score was 12-0 until tonight! “We prepared well, and just kept the history out of our mind. We needed quality practice, and warm-up matches, and even our domestic tournament and those games gave us a lot of confidence.”

Also, Shaheen Afridi was on the money as India lost both their openers for the score of just six. Rohit Sharma was out off an inch perfect yorker while KL Rahul saw his off stumps flying. Babar lauded his bowlers for the effort. “This was the team’s effort, and the early wickets were very helpful. It gave us a lot of confidence and our spinners were very good as well. We applied our plans and got the results.

Meanwhile Afridi has described his ‘man of the match’ effort as a result of ‘good wishes from my parents.’ He took three wickets in the game, including the big names of Rohit, Kohli and KL Rahul.

“It is the good wishes of my parents and all Pakistanis. Very happy with my performance. The plan was to bring the ball back in. I was just trying to swing it and I was just looking to give the team a breakthrough. That was what I practiced in the nets as well yesterday. Batting against the new ball was tough. The credit goes to Babar and Rizwan for the way they played. All teams are good in the tournament and we will look to carry this momentum through and go to the finals.”

