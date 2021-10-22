India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021: Will the Fakhar Zaman Gamble Work This Time Around?

Will the Fakhar Zaman gamble do the trick for Pakistan? The out-of-form left-hander has found his way into the national team for the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup. Not in the original squad of fifteen announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in mid-September, the 31-year-old — in spite of a disappointing average of 21.72 from 53 matches — will feature in the tournament to be held in the three UAE venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Clearly, Zaman’s inclusion in the squad could be attributed to his successful outings against India in the 50 over format, especially the ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval, London in June 2017. His bellicose display in the course of a 106-ball 114 embellished with a dozen fours and three sixes showed the way for his team to record a memorable Trophy win in the title match of an ICC event.

More significantly, he had collared India’s finger spinners, off-break practitioner Ravichandran Ashwin and the left-arm orthodox, Ravindra Jadeja. Zaman’s match-winning knock banished Ashwin and Jadeja from India’s white-ball cricket scheme of things. Though Jadeja returned to the squad because of his all-round capabilities, especially his electrifying fielding efforts, Ashwin played in three more ODIs immediately after the Champions Trophy final and did not find favour with the selectors and skipper Virat Kohli until his recall for the multi-nation event in the UAE.

Such was Zaman’s overwhelming display with the bat four years ago. Moreover, he went on to take toll of the Indian bowlers in two of the three subsequent matches played in the Emirates and in a World Cup match two years ago. He averages 51.75 against India in the 50 over format.

Zaman has not played a single Twenty20 international against India, and it has to be seen if the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam would be tempted to choose Zaman as an opener because of his profitable partnership with Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan begins its campaign at the Dubai international Stadium on October 24. Zaman’s record in the Pakistan Super League is dismal, but his success against India in the longer white ball format has won him a place in the team. And he, wherever he bats, will be keen to deliver against Jasprit Bumrah and company. There is so much at stake for him.

The intense rivalry between the two neighboring countries has always been a marquee event of the ICC bouquet, and the fact that Pakistan has not once been able to put it across India in the previous Twenty20 World Cups in South Africa (2007), Sri Lanka (2012), Bangladesh (2014) and India (2016), has the prospect of the making the millions of fans’ pulse racing on either side of the border. India beat Pakistan twice (Kingsmead and Wanderers) in South Africa including the final, once each in Sri Lanka (Colombo), Bangladesh (Mirpur) and India (Kolkata).

Pakistan would look to outsmart opponents in the UAE having played 36 matches in the Arabian Gulf region and winning 22 for a 61. 11 winning equation. Moreover, it has won the last 11 matches played at Abu Dhabi and Dubai after suffering a super over loss to England at Sharjah in November 2015. It has won 15 of the 25 matches it has played at Dubai including the last six against the West Indies, Australia and New Zealand.

Pakistan’s preparation for the global competition was hampered by New Zealand and England pulling out of the home series citing security and players’ welfare. Pakistan is livid and its administration, mainly the new PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has urged his team to show its mettle in the World cup and bring joy to the faithful at home.

Pakistan’s biggest game-changer since the 2016 edition of the World Cup in India has been its classy captain Babar Azam. He has scored 2204 runs at 7.84 an over. He and Mohammad Rizwan have proved to be a formidable opening pair raising 521 runs in ten matches from February this year. Azam and Rizwan have twice rollicked with starts of 197 against South Africa at the Centurion Park and 150 against England at Trent Bridge. Rizwan has been impressive making 1065 runs at 48.41.

Pakistan has also picked Mohammad Hafeez (2429 runs from 193 innings) and Shoab Malik ( at the expense of the injured Sohaib Maqsood) who has scored 2323 runs from 105 innings.

The Pakistan selectors have chosen the talented and in-form bowlers like leg-spinner Shadab Khan, seamers Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim for a competition the home board regards as one of the biggest challenges in the circumstances caused by the withdrawal of New Zealand and England from a home series.

The Pakistan captain, Azam, could turn out to be the biggest game-changer. Things could become smooth for him once the first hurdle in India is crossed. Pakistan has appointed Australian Mathew Hayden as batting consultant and South African Vernon Philander as bowling consultant for the World Cup and India has appointed MS Dhoni to mentor the younger members of the side.

The last time the two teams clashed in a World Cup match in England in June 2019 India won by 89 runs. Familiar with the local conditions in the UAE Pakistan would strive to change the script in a match that India captain Virat Kohli stressed would be only another game and a normal game.

