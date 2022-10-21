T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma & Co Receive Grand Welcome at Melbourne Airport By Indian Fans - WATCH

Team India has arrived in Melbourne for their Super 12 campaign opener at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The iconic MCG is set to host the biggest blockbuster of the tournament – the India vs Pakistan face-off – and the fans across both nations are equally excited. The Men in Blue have so far won 2 out of their three practice games and it’s safe to say that they are all prepared for the big clash on Sunday.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma & Co received a heartwarming welcome upon their arrival in the city. The members of the Bharat Army, Team India’s fan group, were present at the Melbourne airport with a cake and huge banners. The Indian skipper met them with a big smile on his face, clicked selfies and of course, cut the cake brought by his fans.

“A warm Bharat Army welcome for @ImRo45 and the rest of #TeamIndia. Best of luck lads, we will be with you all the way,” the caption of the video read.

Earlier on Thursday, the BCCI also shared a video on the team’s arrival in Melbourne from Perth. India played a practice game against Australia at the Gabba on Monday and won by 6 runs. Their second warm-up fixture, against the runners-up of the T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand, was washed out on Wednesday.

“We are now in Melbourne for our first game! #TeamIndia,” the caption of the video read.

Perth ✔️

Brisbane ✔️

Preparations ✔️ We are now in Melbourne for our first game! #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/SRhKYEnCdn — BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2022

Amid all the excitement, there comes news that might spoil the moods of thousands of cricket fans across India and Pakistan. The game at MCG on Sunday might get washed out due to heavy rain. According to the Australian government’s website, the chances of showers are very high in the morning and early afternoon.

Another website, Accuweather.com, predicts a 68% chance of precipitation on Sunday morning which is likely to be heavier with approximately 2 hours of continuous downpours. In such a case, there is quite a possibility that much awaited India vs Pakistan game might go without a single ball being played.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here