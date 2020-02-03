India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Semi Final Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semi final match on February 4 (Tuesday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Potchefstroom and will begin at 13:30 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND U19 vs PAK U19).
