Match 22:IND VS PAK

IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

16 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 23:WI VS BAN

WI WI
BAN BAN

Taunton

Mon, 17 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 24:ENG VS AFG

ENG ENG
AFG AFG

Manchester

Tue, 18 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 25:NZ VS SA

NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Pakistan | Was Nervous Since I Hadn’t Opened in a While: Rahul

Cricketnext Staff |June 16, 2019, 8:33 PM IST
India’s reserve opener KL Rahul, who was thrown into the deep end when asked to open against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2019 ICC World Cup at Old Trafford, acknowledged that the situation made him nervous. Rahul went onto score 57 off 78 balls with three boundaries and two sixes in his knock.

Rahul, who opened for the first time with Rohit Sharma, put on a 136-run stand as India went onto post a total of 336 for the loss of five wickets.

“It has been a while since I opened the batting in an ODI cricket so there were some nerves but I am happy that I could get the team off to a start like that.”

“I won't lie, I was nervous about the hype of the India-Pakistan game but it was more because I hadn't opened the batting in a while. Getting an opportunity after almost two years, so I was more nervous about that,” Rahul said after the rain disrupted first innings.

Pakistan, like in their game against Australia, struggled to make the opening few overs count with the new ball, but India were prepared and had done their homework.

“We know that with Pakistan the initial threat is Amir and Hassan Ali who can seam the ball a little bit. It was important for us to be smart and play out the first 10 overs. I am happy I did that.”

“We all know the conditions here, it has been raining and the wicket has been under cover, so we were thinking 260-270 would be a good target as it was slow and sticky at the start.”

“To get past 300 it gives us that extra boost and we have the bowlers. I think it is a good total.”

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
4
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
5
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
8
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
9
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
