starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 19:ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Fri, 14 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 20:SL VS AUS

upcoming
SL SL
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 21:SA VS AFG

upcoming
SA SA
AFG AFG

Cardiff

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 22:IND VS PAK

upcoming
IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

Sun, 16 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Pakistan: We Can Definitely Beat India: Mohammad Amir

Cricketnext Staff |June 14, 2019, 7:55 AM IST
India vs Pakistan: We Can Definitely Beat India: Mohammad Amir

Left-arm paceman Mohammad Amir has sent out a warning to India saying if Pakistan can be mentally strong, they have all the ingredients to beat the Virat Kohli-led side in the much-awaited 2019 World Cup encounter on Sunday.

Amir, who has been in superb form in this tournament, was not even in Pakistan's preliminary squad. He was later included in the squad after Pakistan struggled heavily against England last month in the five-match One-Day International series.

Amir's exclusion was justified as the 27-year-old had only picked up five wickets in his last 15 ODIs ahead of the marquee event at a strike rate of over 121 and average above 92. He was wicketless in as many as 10 games.

The left-arm pacer has however managed to turn things around in grand fashion and is currently the leading wicket-taker in this tournament. He registered figures of 3 for 26 and 2 for 67 against West Indies and England respectively, but it was in the game against Australia where he forced everyone to sit up and take notice.

Amir kept Pakistan in the game after David Warner and Aaron Finch got Australia off to a solid start. The pacer took 5 for 30 and played a key role in Australia's collapse at the end. Pakistani batsmen however failed to build on that momentum and were bundled out 41 runs short of the target.

Amir, who ripped through India to win Pakistan the Champions Trophy 2017, now has his eyes set on India against whom he often tends to do well.

"All games are pressure games in the World Cup, same for India," he said.

"We’ll have to come with a positive mindset against India. We have to win every game now and we’ll try our best.

"Definitely, we can beat India. Today also our batting took the game deep. If we’re a bit more mentally strong, insha’Allah we will win."

India are currently placed at No. 3 in the points table after their match against New Zealand was washed out. Meanwhile, Pakistan are at No. 8 with just one win to their name in four games.

icc world cup 2019IndiaIndia vs PakistanMohammad AmirpakistanPakistan vs Indiaworld cup 2019
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AUS v SL
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AFG v SA
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 ODI | Sun, 16 Jun, 2019

PAK v IND
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
2
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
3
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
4
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more