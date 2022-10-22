India vs Pakistan Weather Forecast, T20 World Cup 2022: Rains Delay Training, Flood Alert in Melbourne on Match Day

Much-anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter at the T20 World Cup 2022 is just a day away and it’s getting tough for the fans to keep calm. Both teams are training relentlessly to get started as the game will mark the beginning of their respective campaign in the showpiece event. However, questions loom over the conduct of the blockbuster face-off as the weather in Melbourne doesn’t look to be great.

In the past couple of days, News18 Cricketnext has been reporting about the abundance of rain on the match day, i.e., October 23, Sunday. It’s pretty concerning that the weather conditions are no better even a day before the India vs Pakistan clash at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

According to the Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology, there has been 4.2 mm of rain on Saturday since 9 am local time. In addition, a minor flood warning has also been issued, starting from Saturday, October 22, 11:57 am (AEDT) till Sunday, October 23, 11:57 am (AEDT).

“Water levels of the Werribee and Lerderderg Rivers at various locations are rising in response to the rain,” as mentioned on the website.

Meanwhile, Accuweather.com has predicted an 80% chance of precipitation throughout Saturday along with thunderstorms. With 88% of cloud cover, it going to rain for nearly 5.5 hours. But on Sunday, when the India vs Pakistan game is scheduled to be played, the conditions are likely to turn a bit severe.

The forecast suggests ‘High’ chances of rain on Sunday in Melbourne. The probability of thunderstorms is 12% but that of precipitation is 89%. Approximately 5 mm of downpour is expected.

“Occasional rain and drizzle in the morning; otherwise, considerable cloudiness; additional rain can lead to flooding problems,” wrote Accuweather.com.

Impact on the teams’ training sessions:

It has been learned that the conditions in Melbourne are Wet and overcast since last night. In fact the downpour is expected till 3 pm local time on Saturday as well. The practice session of Pakistan cricket has been delayed and postponed to the evening.

The start time of the game is 7 pm local time, which is 1:30 pm IST. In such a case, there is quite a possibility that much awaited India vs Pakistan game might go without a single ball being played. It’s to be noted that there are no reserve days for the group-stage clashes but only for the semi-finals and the final.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here