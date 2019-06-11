starts in
India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 Match Date, Time, Venue, Schedule and More

Cricketnext Staff |June 11, 2019, 11:48 AM IST
India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 Match Date, Time, Venue, Schedule and More

The biggest game of the ICC World Cup 2019 is set to take place on Sunday (June 16) at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester as traditional rivals India will face Pakistan in this marquee clash of the league stage.

The threat of rain however, looms large of the India vs Pakistan clash as the English summer has not really been kind to the Cricket World Cup so far. Friday (June 7) witnessed the first washed-out game of the tournament and India’s opponents Pakistan were the ones to suffer as their tie against Sri Lanka was washed out in Bristol without a ball getting bowled.

The next rained-off tie took place in Southampton on Monday (June 10) with South Africa and West Indies sharing a point each. India’s third game in Trent Bridge in Nottingham also looks in doubt as the city has been witnessing large amounts of rain over the last few days and the forecast is quite for Thursday (June 13) as well.

Coming back to the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 clash, shows possibility of rain during and before the game especially in the second-half of the tie. If the game is washed-out both India and Pakistan will share a point each because league stage games in ICC World Cup 2019 don’t have provision for reserve days.

The Manchester game is already sold-out weeks in advance with people dying to see the two Asian giants in action on Father’s Day. India have never lost in a game to Pakistan in the World Cups till date and Virat Kohli & Co will look to keep this record intact against Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
3 3 0 0 6
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
IND IND
2 2 0 0 4
4
AUS AUS
3 2 1 0 4
5
WI WI
3 1 1 0 3
6
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
7
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
4 0 3 0 1
10
AFG AFG
3 0 3 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
