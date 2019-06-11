The biggest game of the ICC World Cup 2019 is set to take place on Sunday (June 16) at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester as traditional rivals India will face Pakistan in this marquee clash of the league stage.
The threat of rain however, looms large of the India vs Pakistan clash as the English summer has not really been kind to the Cricket World Cup so far. Friday (June 7) witnessed the first washed-out game of the tournament and India’s opponents Pakistan were the ones to suffer as their tie against Sri Lanka was washed out in Bristol without a ball getting bowled.
The next rained-off tie took place in Southampton on Monday (June 10) with South Africa and West Indies sharing a point each. India’s third game in Trent Bridge in Nottingham also looks in doubt as the city has been witnessing large amounts of rain over the last few days and the forecast is quite for Thursday (June 13) as well.
Coming back to the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 clash, shows possibility of rain during and before the game especially in the second-half of the tie. If the game is washed-out both India and Pakistan will share a point each because league stage games in ICC World Cup 2019 don’t have provision for reserve days.
The Manchester game is already sold-out weeks in advance with people dying to see the two Asian giants in action on Father’s Day. India have never lost in a game to Pakistan in the World Cups till date and Virat Kohli & Co will look to keep this record intact against Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side.
India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 Match Date, Time, Venue, Schedule and More
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019
SL v BANBristol
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019
PAK v AUSTaunton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019
NZ v INDNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings