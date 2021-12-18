India vs SA: All You Need To Know About Footvolley, Team India’s Warm-Up Game

The Indian team is on a tour of South Africa for a series of 3 Tests and as many ODIs. Team India has started the practice. The players of the team went for an evening run and played some games ahead of their hard training beginning from Sunday. BCCI on Saturday posted a video wherein Test captain Virat Kohli, as well as head coach Rahul Dravid and the members of the support staff are seen playing ‘Footvolley’. In the video, Cheteshwar Pujara and other players were also seen doing stretching exercises.

How did #TeamIndia recharge their batteries ahead of their first training session in Jo'Burg? 🤔On your marks, get set & Footvolley! ☺️😎👏👌#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/dIyn8y1wtz — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2021

India’s strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai has said that the ‘Footvolley’ game can now be called the game of the Indian cricket team. He said that many players go for Footvolley even when they have other options of training and warm-up before matches. He added that Footvolley helps them bridge the gap between inactivity and skills.

As the name suggests, the Footvolley game has been made by mixing the skills of football and volleyball. It is played on beaches. The game came into existence in 1965 in Brazil and spread worldwide.

RELATED NEWS Neymar Denies Flouting Social Distancing Protocols and Partying with Friends Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Footvolley rules have also been made almost by combining both the games. Like football, the hand cannot be used in this too. Instead of volleyball, a different type of ball is used in Footvolley. The ball is heavier than volleyball and slightly different from a football.

Footvolley also has an interesting story. Actually, playing football on the beach was banned, but volleyball courts were open. In such a situation, this game came into existence as people wanted to enjoy the best of both games. Soon this game became popular in the 1970s in Brazil and spread to other parts of the world. Currently, professional footballers play footvolley in promotional events and celebrity matches. In 2003, the first international footvolley event outside Brazil took place at Miami Beach in Florida, United States.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here