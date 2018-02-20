South Africa vs India: 15 Reasons to Watch the Centurion T20I

The Men in Blue won the first T20I at Johannesburg by 28 runs and a victory in the second match will see them wrap up another series win on this tour. Cricketnext takes a look at some of the importance numbers and few records that could be broken or new milestones that can be set in this match.
241/6: Highest first innings score at Centurion. It was scored by SA against England in 2009.
94: Highest individual score at his venue by Loots Bosman (SA) against ENG in 2009.
5/6: Best bowling figures at this venue by Umar Gul (BAN) vs SA in 2008.
129: Highest target chased at Johannesburg by AUS vs SA in 2009
18: No of runs Virat Kohli requires to complete 2000 T20I runs. He will be the 3rd player to reach 2000 runs. The top two players being: Martin Guptill (2188 runs) & Brendon McCullum (2140 runs)
1: No. of times a target has been chased down at Centurion in 6 matches. Australia are the only team to chase a target, they chased a target of 129 set by SA in 2009
50%: SA’s win rate at Centurion. South Africa have played 6 matches at Centurion out of which they have won thrice and lost thrice.
10: Jasprit Bumrah needs 10 more wickets to complete 50 wickets in T20Is. He will become only the 2nd Indian bowler and the 1st Indian pacer to pick up 50 wickets in this format. The leading wicket taker for India in the T20I format is Ravichandran Ashwin with 52 wickets.
2: MS Dhoni requires 2 more catches to complete 50 T20I catches. He will be the 2nd player to take 50 catches in T20Is. AB de Villiers has the most catches (65 catches)
54.00: Rohit Sharma’s average as a captain in T20Is in 3 innings. He has the highest batting average among captains of Test playing nations to have played a minimum of 3 matches as captain in T20Is.
133.53 vs 173.52: Suresh Raina’s career strike rate vs his strike rate against South Africa.
31.47 vs 81.00: Rohit Sharma’s career average vs his average in South Africa.
1: There has been only one 200+ score in 12 innings at Centurion. The only 200+ score was scored by South Africa when they scored 241/6 against England in 2009.
15.40 vs 38.71: JP Duminy’s average as a captain vs his average as a player.
154.90 vs 115.45: David Miller’s strike rate at home venues vs his away strike rate
Centurion T20IIndia vs South Africaindia vs south africa 2018shikhar dhawanSouth Africa vs IndiaSouth Africa vs India 2018virat kohli
First Published: February 20, 2018, 6:17 PM IST