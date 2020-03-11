India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
India vs South Africa 1st ODI on March 12 (Thursday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Dharamsala and will begin at 1:30 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs SA).
