India vs South Africa, 1st ODI, Toss Report: Venkatesh Iyer, Marco Jansen Debut as SA Bat First

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the series opening first ODI at Boland Park on Wednesday. The two teams will now switch to one-day mode having earlier being part of a three-match Test series which South Africa won 2-1 after trailing 0-1 at one stage.

India will be led by KL Rahul for the first time in ODIs with Virat Kohli being replaced in the format last year ahead of the selection meeting for the South Africa tour.

The tourists have given debut to allrounder Venkatesh Iyer.

Rahul said he would have also liked to bat first but hopes his new-ball pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvnehwar Kumar will land the team some early wickets.

“We have some quality spinners in our attack. With Bumrah and Bhuvi starting, hopefully they’ll get a couple early with the swing," Rahul said at the toss.

Rahul also paid tributes to Kohli who has also given up the Test captaincy.

“Emotional for the team. Lot of us have debuted under Virat. Obviously he’s still with us and integral part of the team," he said.

South Africa captain Bavuma is hoping to make the best use of the dry surface which he expects to slow down as the game progresses.

“Hopefully it slows up and the slower bowlers can get in the game," Bavuma said at the toss.

Bavuma admitted that the team is still on a high post their Test series triumph but said their focus is now firmly on ODIs. “Hard to get away from the high of the Tests. But will have to focus on today, different format, have to ensure our basics are in touch. Opportunity for us as a one-day team to get our game in order," he said.

South Africa also have a debutant in their eleven with left-arm pacer Marco Jansen all set to play his first ODI.

India XI: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (captain), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

