India vs South Africa 1st T20I Dharamshala Weather: Rains and Thundershowers Hit City

A sharp spell of afternoon thundershowers lashed this Himachal hill city ahead of the first T20 International between India and South Africa here on Sunday.
As per weather forecast, scattered thundershowers are expected during the day.
While the match starts at 7 pm, the HPCA Stadium is equipped with quality drainage facility and can prepare the ground for a full 40-over game even if the rain stops by 5 pm.
The minimum is a five-over per side encounter for it to be official game.
The Indian cricket team come into this series following a clinical performance across formats in during their tour of West Indies.
India didn’t lose a single game in either the Tests, ODIs or T20Is and will be brimming with confidence against a South Africa side that are in a rebuilding phase.
And even though a number of leading figures were rested for the T20I leg of the Caribbean tour, India cruised to a 3-0 series win in the T20Is.
While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were in among the runs against the Carlos Brathwaite-led side, debutant Navdeep Saini had starred with the ball alongside experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is back in the squad after he was rested for the complete Windies tour and is all but a certainty to feature in the playing XI against the South Africans.
On the other hand, a young Proteas side led by Quinton de Kock, will look to leave behind their dismal performance in England in the World Cup and prepare for the future in the absence of stalwarts like Dale Styen, Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla.
There are three new faces in the form of Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje in the South Africa squad who would be eager to perform at the big stage.
Veteran all-rounder Chris Morris was not considered for selection while Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn and Lungi Ngidi were also overlooked.
(With Inputs From PTI)
