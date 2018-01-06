India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights - As It Happened

21:27(IST)

Cricketnext's Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town

Pandya on a roll here as he now sends back Dean elgar for 25, caught by Saha. The ball moved just enough to take the edge of the left-hander's bat and land in the gloves of the keeper. South Africa's score reads 59/2 with the lead reading 134

5 mins to go for the end of day's play and the South African score reads 61/2 with a lead of 138. The Indian bowlers have done well in the last 15-20 minutes and looked to pick wickets after starting poorly with the new ball and giving away too many freebies to the openers