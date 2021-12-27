India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Will Bad Weather Play Spoilsport on Day 2 in Centurion; Here's the Forecast

Following India’s stellar batting show against South Africa on Sunday, the fans are eagerly waiting to witness the proceedings on the second day of the 1st Test. However, the Centurion weather might shatter their hopes. India did a great job under clouds but on Monday, the conditions are like to play the spoilsport.

Ahead of the second day’s play, Cricketnext has learned that currently, it’s a dense cloud cover in Centurion with no signs of a clear sky. Also, the prediction for the rest of the day is also not favourable.

Early update from Centurion: blanket of grey cloud, no blue sky and steady rain. The forecast for the rest of the day is not much better. #INDvSA #SAvIND— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) December 27, 2021

According to AccuWeather.com, the cloud cover would remain throughout the day as India take on South Africa at the SuperSport Park. The morning temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius with 65 percent of humidity.

In the afternoon, a little rise in the temperature is expected along with the cloud cover. According to the forecast, there will be 34 percent of cloud cover and while the humidity dips to 31 percent. The good news is, there are zero chances of precipitation.

The mercury levels would further go down in the evening. 17 degrees Celsius would be the temperature while the cloud cover is likely to dip up to 18 percent. With 56 percent humidity, the chances of rain are minimal again.

Earlier on Sunday, a sublime century by KL Rahul along with a half-century from Mayank Agarwal helped India dominate day one of the Boxing Day Test on Sunday. At stumps, India are 272/3 in 90 overs with Rahul (batting 122) and Ajinkya Rahane (batting 40) at the crease on a day that totally belonged to the tourists. For the hosts, Lungi Ngidi was the only wicket-taker with 3/45 in 17 overs.

