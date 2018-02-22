Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs South Africa 2018, 2nd T20I in Centurion Highlights - Klaasen & Duminy Bring Joy to Proteas

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 22, 2018, 9:24 AM IST

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, India in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 2nd T20I, SuperSport Park, Centurion 21 February, 2018

Toss won by South Africa (decided to bowl)

South Africa beat India by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Heinrich Klaasen

00:51(IST)

SIX and SIX! Incredible hitting this from Duminy, deposits two out of the ground to seal victory for South Africa. They win this one by 6 wickets and we are level at 1-1. Duminy stays unbeaten on 64.

00:46(IST)

50! JP Duminy brings up his half-century for South Africa, what an innings this has been from the South African skipper. Also steals a boundary off Thakur's last ball and SA need 16 from the final 2 overs.

00:41(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack for India, he will need to repeat his heroics of the previous game if India are to have any chance here, He concedes 7 in the 17th here as SA move to 163/4.

00:36(IST)

Certainly not been Chahal's day today, it comes to an end for him and he concedes 64 off his 4 overs, including a dropped catch off his last ball. SA need just 33 off 24 balls now.

00:30(IST)

WICKET! Short ball does the trick for Pandya, Miller looks to go for the pull after a few quite balls. The left-hander can only get a top edge there and Thakur completes a good catch at fine leg. SA 141/4 after 14.5 overs.

00:24(IST)

WICKET! Unadkat strikes, its the slower offcutter which we have seen so much in the IPL. Klaasen is through his shot early and misses it, he feathers that one and goes straight to Dhoni. Klaasen departs for 69.

00:19(IST)

Huge over that, 23 coming off that one. South Africa certainly in the drivers seat here. They are 131/2 after 13 overs here.

00:17(IST)

Klaasen turning the game into South Africa's favour here, takes Chahal away for a couple of sixes and then a boundary off the reverse sweep. Excellent batting from the South African, already 16 runs off the first three balls.

00:13(IST)

Pandya and Klaasen having a go at each other and both not backing away from a challenge here. Klaasen gets a boundary but then Pandya pulls back things by conceding just a few singles. India move onto 108/2 after 12 overs.

00:09(IST)

Excellent over for South Africa, Klaasen with a couple of beautiful shots. A six over extra cover and then a reverse sweep which goes all the way! 16 runs from the over and South Africa are 100/2 after 11 overs

00:04(IST)

Thakur comes back into the attack as Kohli turns to pace, might well see only 1 over spells from here on. Half way into the innings and South Africa are 84/2 after 10 overs here.

Klaasen & Duminy in action on Wednesday

India will be looking to seal the series with a victory in Centurion.

Catch all the live action of the second T20I between South Africa and India in Centurion through our live blog.

Preview:

A ruthless India has only complacency to guard against while a deflated South Africa would be fighting another battle of survival when the two sides clash in the series-deciding second Twenty20 International, here on Wednesday. The Men in Blue won the first T20I at Johannesburg by 28 runs and a victory in the second match will see them wrap up another series win on this tour. A highly competitive 1-2 loss in the Tests, followed by a comprehensive 5-1 ODI triumph has made for quite a roller-coaster tour so far and the Indians would be aiming for a happy end to the long sojourn with a T20 victory. A prospective 3-0 series win would also help India climb up the ICC T20I Rankings and take up second spot behind Pakistan. However, if Australia beat New Zealand in the T20 tri-series' final (on Wednesday as well), India would stay on in their current third position. Word from the Indian camp is that Virat Kohli will be fit in time for game. The skipper had hobbled off in latter stages of the previous game on Sunday with a left hip problem. The team management had deemed the issue as "nothing serious", and as such, he is expected to walk out at toss time. Kohli had suffered a slight knee issue while fielding in the first ODI at Durban as well, but he brushed it off to score a fine hundred thereafter. Even so, another injury scare only underlines his exhaustive workload. Wrapping up the series here might also enable Kohli to take time off and sit out the final T20I in Cape Town, keeping in mind his hectic schedule over the next three months. If at all, India do need to consider his absence from this second match, then K L Rahhul would come in as replacement. He was left out from the previous game in favour of Manish Pandey, but now comes back into reckoning owing to Kohli's pending fitness ruling. However, it is not expected to be the only change to the playing eleven. While India have shown a propensity recently to play a left-arm pacer in their T20I eleven, Jaydev Unadkat's inclusion in the Wanderers game was perhaps down more to the good batting conditions on offer.

The pitch at Supersport Park has played slow throughout this tour and the same is to be expected once more. In that light, India could once again opt for two spinners in the eleven, and 'chinaman' Kuldeep Yadav comes back into reckoning. Even left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who hasn't got a game on tour yet, could be considered given his ability to keep things tight. The one surprising element for India was Suresh Raina's elevation to number three. If Kohli does play, will he repeat this ploy once again? In Johannesburg, it was obvious that the team management had gauged conditions early and deemed 200 a par-score on that pitch. Thus, their move to send Raina up and attack during the powerplay overs with Kohli held back to anchor the middle-order, allowing the returning left-hander a license to free shot-making. To an extent, it does shore up India's only frailty – lower middle order – particularly as the team management continues to back MS Dhoni in the shortest format. The former skipper is also reluctant to bat higher up in keeping with his penchant for finishing off the innings. Kohli's 'demotion' to number four, despite staggering average at his favoured spot, helps stabilise the lower middle order at least in the short term. Meanwhile, only last Tuesday, South Africa had faced a do-or-die moment in Port Elizabeth and now have their backs up against the wall for a second time in eight days. The hosts had put their hopes in a basket full of new eggs. Yet, despite hitting the refresh button, they weren't able to muster the required challenge for a high-flying Indian team at the moment. AB de Villiers is now ruled out of this T20I series (with a left knee problem) as well but Cricket South Africa has not named a replacement. So, JP Duminy must find solutions from within the available squad. The stand-in skipper was adamant that their plans at Wanderers – including the decision to bowl short to India's top-order in the powerplay overs – were sound enough, and just needed proper execution. In that light, it is easy to assume the same playing eleven could take the field yet again. It remains to be seen if the Centurion pitch will provide them enough bounce to try out the short-ball ploy once again, or indeed if the Proteas have thought of a plan B this time around.

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be played in Centurion and the live broadcast will be shown on Sony Ten Network, starting 9:30 PM. The match can be streamed online on Sony Liv.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow our live blog on cricketnext.com.


Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: JP Duminy (capt), Farhaan Behardien, Junior Dala, Reeza Hendricks, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Chris Morris, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.

