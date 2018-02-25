Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs South Africa 2018, Third T20I in Cape Town Highlights - Raina and Bhuvneshwar Steal Show

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 25, 2018, 8:48 AM IST

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, India in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 3rd T20I, Newlands, Cape Town 24 February, 2018

Toss won by South Africa (decided to bowl)

India beat South Africa by 7 runs

Man of the Match: Suresh Raina

Live Blog

Highlights

00:56(IST)

So, that's it. Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds his nerve at the end and Jonker effort goes in vain, SA will be disappointed with the way they fielded. India win this one by 7 runs and take the series 2-1! They take two trophies on what will be termed as a successful SA tour!

00:44(IST)

Jonker hasn't got the script it seems, brilliant batting from the debutant. Picking up 16 runs from that Bumrah over, and that means South Africa need 19 runs from the last over to win this one.

00:39(IST)

Jonker not willing to throw in the towel just yet, big over for South Africa as they pick up  runs from it, including 1 sixe and 3 fours from it. SA manage to stay afloat here, they need 35 off 12 balls here.

00:31(IST)

WICKET! Terrific from Bumrah, and he is elated with joy. Straight and fast, Morris misses that one and it goes onto clatter the middle stump. It goes for a cartwheel. SA 114/5

00:28(IST)

WICKET! Thakur gets the big wicket, JP Duminy skys that one and Rohit Sharma completes a simple catch. That might well be the match here for India. SA 109/4 after 16 overs.

00:26(IST)

50! JP Duminy reaches his half-century off 38 balls, he is the key wicket here. SA's required run rate keeps on climbing and they really need a miracle from Duminy if they are to win this one.

00:21(IST)

100 is up for South Africa, Duminy has been fighting a lone battle for South Africa here and he continues to do so. Smashing Bumraj for a six and picking up 10 runs from the over. Still a lot more required, SA need 72 from the final 5 overs.

00:21(IST)

00:17(IST)

Jonker starts well for South Africa, gets a couple of boundaries away, despite Dhoni's clear instruction of "Dande pe Tez Mat Daal", Raina doesn't comply and pays the price. SA 91/3 after 14 overs.

00:12(IST)

WICKET! Pandya strikes, big breakthrough for India, The dangerous Klaasen departs. It was hit hard but Bhuvneshwar takes a good catch at mid off. Klaasen departs 7, SA 79/3.

00:07(IST)

Big over for South Africa, Duminy measure Axar Patel for 2 huge sixes, South Africa pick up 17 runs from the over and run rate crosses 6 finally. They are 74/2 after 12 overs.

00:04(IST)

Again, just 6 runs coming off that Pandya over. The required run rate now close to 13. SA really need a Duminy special here. They are 58/2 after 11 overs.

Catch all the live action of the third T20I between South Africa and India in Cape Town through our live blog.

Preview:

India would be eyeing a perfect end to what has been a thoroughly roller-coaster tour when they take on a depleted but not completely deflated South Africa in the decisive third Twenty20 International here on Saturday. Having suffered a minor setback in the previous game, India will look to recover and close out this eight-week long tour with a series' win. The three-match series is level at 1-1 after the Men in Blue won the first T20I in Johannesburg by 28 runs. The Proteas bounced back in Centurion with a six-wicket win. India have never played T20 cricket at Newlands. This will be their first such outing, while South Africa have a less than impressive record here. They have played 8 T20Is, and lost 5 of them here. The two wins came in the 2007 World T20 and as such the hosts have only ever won a singular bilateral T20I game (against England in 2016) at Cape Town. It doesn't necessarily give the visitors an advantage.

Through this limited-overs' leg, South Africa have shown that they are more comfortable in the T20 setting, having won the rain-truncated Pink ODI as well as coming close while chasing 204 in the first match of this series, both at Wanderers. Victory in the previous game will also be a reason for buoyancy in the Proteas' dressing room. Stand-in skipper JP Duminy was adamant that they had well-set plans for Indian batsmen and bowlers since the start of this series but just needed proper execution as was showcased at Supersport Park. It was seen in how the hosts made pointed changes in their bowling plans, and then took the attack to India’s bowlers.

Duminy had named an unchanged eleven in the previous game, and it remains to be seen if they will bother breaking away from this consistency in the series-decider. Jon-Jon Smuts hasn't come good yet despite his big-hitting prowess, while David Miller's poor form has spilled over from the ODIs. He was persisted with throughout that series, so there is no reason to doubt that the Proteas' team management will back him to come good at a crucial juncture. Jasprit Bumrah's abdominal strain had forced India to make a change, but they will consider a couple spots for this finale. Bumrah's fitness still remains a question mark. Will the team management risk playing him given the shortened time-frame of this match? The fact that there is a two-week gap before the tri-series begins in Sri Lanka might coerce them into this gamble. The bowling combination is the other concern. India have shown a propensity to field a left-arm pacer in this format, but Jaydev Unadkat has proven expensive so far. He has picked up two wickets for 75 runs at an economy of 9.78. Yuzvendra Chahal has also been hammered (one wicket for 103 runs in 8 overs at economy 12.87) and Heinrich Klaasen eager to face him once again. Given the scenario, Virat Kohli might just be inspired to change the look and shape of his bowling attack.

If Bumrah does play, Unadkat is likely to make way for him. Shardul Thakuar used clever change of pace at Centurion and picked 1/31 in his four-over spell. The Newlands pitch had played slow during the ODI series, and citing the example of Supersport Park, there is every reason to expect another wicket on the slower side, if not dual-paced altogether. Arguably, Chahal bowls a more consistent line than Kuldeep Yadav and this explains latter's omission from the first two games. However, with Chahal's confidence hitting a bit low, Yadav could find himself in reckoning for this all-important game. Further, given South Africa's frailty against change of pace, India might even be tempted to consider Axar Patel, thus increasing the onus on Hardik Pandya as the third-choice pacer. India's tour had gained momentum with victory in the Wanderers' Test and then they carried it through the ODI series, romping home with a 5-1 margin. The team management usually clubs all formats together and is celebrating ascendancy over South Africa since the last week of January. As such, they will be keen to fly out with an additional trophy to show for this run of form.

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be played in Cape Town and the live broadcast will be shown on Sony Ten Network, starting 9:30 PM. The match can be streamed online on Sony Liv.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow our live blog on cricketnext.com.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Farhaan Behardien, Christiaan Jonker, Andile Phehlukwayo, Aaron Phangiso, Chris Morris, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi
