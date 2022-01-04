India vs South Africa 2021-22, 2nd Test, Day 2 Tea Report: Shardul Thakur Takes Maiden Five-for After Temba Bavuma Fifty

Shardul Thakur may have developed a reputation for his enterprising batting in Australia and England but it’s his bowling that is his strength. He’s been picked in India eleven as the designated allrounder but with the bat, he’s yet to dazzle. However, on Day 2 of the ongoing 2nd Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg, Thakur dazzled but with what he’s more known for - fast bowling as he took a maiden five-wicket haul in the format to help his team bounce back.

India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

At tea break, South Africa were 191/7, trailing India by 11 runs.

Like the morning session, South Africa resumed their innings after lunch break on a solid note with the experienced Temba Bavuma (51) joining forces with greenhorn Kyle Verreynne (21) for a 60-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Bavuma was his usual best, driving and punching with confidence as he peeled off yet another half-century while Verreynne also showed good application in testing conditions.

With the pair seemingly settling in, Shardul produced one of his magical deliveries that had Verreynne’s name on it who was adjudged lbw. He reviewed the call but ball-tracking said that would have hit the stumps.

Like the morning session, it was Shardul who provided the breakthrough. Right after Bavuma reached his half-century, he shuffled and Shardul pitched it short and on the leg-side with the batter hoping to glance it fine but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant taking to his left and completing an impressive catch.

Kagiso Rabada then chipped one to Mohammed Siraj at mid-on for a six-ball duck, becoming Mohammed Shami’s second victim of the innings.

Brief Scores: South Africa 191/7 (Keegan Petersen 62, Temba Bavuma 51; Shardul Thakur 5/43) trail India 202-all out by 11 runs at Tea

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here