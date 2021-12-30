India vs South Africa 2021-22: 'Brisbane, Oval, Lord's, Now Centurion'-Twitter Hails India's Win

India’s once-in-a-generation pace unit destroyed a listless South Africa with its relentless attack to fashion an emphatic 113-run win in the first Test here on Thursday, setting the team on the path towards an elusive series-victory in the Rainbow nation. The 2021 started with India breaching the Fortress Gabba Down Under and it couldn’t have been a better end as they have now brought down Supersport Park which has been a Proteas’ citadel for the longest time.

Superb bowling by an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world.Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a convincing victory!#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/2TGI41kH7B— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2021

Perfect way to end a stellar year for Indian Test Cricket. Congratulations to the boys on being the first Asian team to win at Centurion! #BoxingDayTest 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vhY5Ltm87L— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 30, 2021

Congrats team India @bcci for a record victory against @OfficialCSA in Centurion. The first Asian team to register a win there. Well played @klrahul11 @Jaspritbumrah93 @MdShami11 @mayankcricket @ajinkyarahane88. Way to go @imVkohli. Perfect way to end 2021. Best wishes for 2022 !— Thakur Arun Singh (@ThakurArunS) December 30, 2021

Wohoo Brisbane, Oval, Lord’s and now Centurion…Congratulations @imVkohli, Rahul Dravid and the entire contingent on becoming the first Asian nation to win at Centurion #BoxingDayTest #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/k9zTHE1nWQ— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 30, 2021

The target of 305 on a track with a lot of uneven bounce was always out of question for a South African unit that is low on quality and the script unfolded as per the narrative set. The home team folded for 191 in 68 overs to give India a 1-0 lead in three-match series. Such was the command of Indian pacers that they even took rain out of equation despite one full day being lost. It was pity to see South Africa, that boasted of some great names of the yore, couldn’t even post 200 runs in the both the innings with skipper Dean Elgar’s 77 off 156 balls not exactly being a saving grace.

Great win to end what has been a great year for the team! 🇮🇳Onto the next challenge! 👍#IndVsSA #teamindia #wemarchon pic.twitter.com/GBwlAKhDIu — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 30, 2021

Quinton de Kock will be missing from the line-up from the next Test as he will be on paternity leave and it will certainly make it easier for India to claim their first series win in South Africa since they first toured here in 1992. For India, the four pacers took 18 wickets between them and Ravichandran Ashwin wrapped up the South African tail just after the lunch session to complete formality.

The three men who won the match for India were, vice-captain KL Rahul for that first innings hundred that gave the team platform, supremely talented Mohammed Shami (5/44 and 3/63) who had a match-haul of eight wickets and peerless Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah is perhaps Indian cricket’s biggest gift, a freaky fast bowler, who can provide moments of magic as he did on fourth evening to close the match for India.

Began the year with great resilience at Sydney , followed by an incredible win at the Gabba, the Lord’s win was special and India end the year with a brilliant win at the Centurion. Has been a brilliant Test Match year for Team India. Congratulations on a wonderful win #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/NdY18b1GHP— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2021

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a fabulous victory at Centurion despite a day being washed out due to rain.2021 has been a phenomenal year with many famous away Test wins in Brisbane, Lord’s, and The Oval. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 30, 2021

Great to start off the series on a positive note. 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/7Be03Zj1jb— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) December 30, 2021

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur were the perfect supporting cast in one of the better and comfortable overseas wins for Virat Kohli’s men. “They bullied South Africa in their backyard and it’s not often seen," said former South Africa pacer and broadcaster Morne Morkel. Bumrah (3/50) set the tone for the final morning by removing the dogged Proteas skipper Elgar (77 off 156 balls) while Siraj (2/47) and Shami also got into the act knowing that there is forecast for some rain in the late afternoon session.

Having gauged the variable bounce of the track, skipper Elgar knew that survival isn’t an option and he needed to counter attack right at the onset. With the stodgy Bavuma for company, 36 runs were added in the first 45 minutes but the best part was that there was no let up in the intensity of the Indian attack as skipper Kohli and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant were constantly heard cheering the bowlers on.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here