India vs South Africa 2021-22: 'Could Have Left the Ball'-Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli's Dismissal

India captain Virat Kohli was out chasing another wide delivery in Centurion. India needed its captain to fire in the second innings, instead, he was out the first ball after Lunch with India tottering at 79/4. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating, had pointed out how the modern-day batter is trying to play on his front foot—which may not be an effective way on seaming pitches.

“(It was) bowled at an angled across outside off stump, look at how far he played. Pretty similar to the first innings dismissal,” Gavaskar said on-air.

“It was a loose shot, first ball after lunch. Every batsman gives himself a little time, especially in Test cricket to get his feet moving. Even if it’s a drink interval, you need to reset your batting. Kohli, being such an experienced batsman… maybe he was looking to get quick runs to get declaration done. But often, when teams look for declaration, especially in Indian cricket history, they’d be all out.”

Earlier in the first innings too he tried to chase a widish delivery from Lungi Ngidi and edged it straight to the slip fielder. In the second innings, he was out to debutante left armer Marco Jansen who created an angle where it was hard to leave the ball alone. “Look how far away this ball is, he could’ve left it all alone. First ball after lunch! He’s a predominantly bottom hand player, the bat has an angle to it which gets him out,” Gavaskar added.

Kohli, who has 27 centuries in 97 Tests, last scored a century two years ago in 2019 against Bangladesh in the pink ball Test march. Coming back to Centurion, Kohli looked really good in the first innings where he scored 35 runs before playing a lose shot which proved fatal. Meanwhile in the second innings, the break perhaps messed up with his concentration as he was out the very first ball after Lunch break.

