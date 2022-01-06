India vs South Africa 2021-22: Dean Elgar Leads South Africa to Memorable Series-Levelling Win

Skipper Dean Elgar led from the front as South Africa levelled three match series in style, beating India by seven wickets in Johannesburg—their first ever on this venue. Rains made sure that the day was off to a delayed start, but the result was never in question with South Africa ending Day 3 looking solid at 118/2. Although the numbers were favouring hosts (India had never lost a Test match in Johannesburg), but that number was about to change thanks to unshakeable grit shown by the Proteas and exemplified by their captain Elgar. The rain delay had made sure that day 4 was reduced to 34 overs, but no one expected the game to get over on the fourth day itself.

The body language from Indians never looked positive. It was clearly evident in the 49th over when Mohammed Shami gave away 13 runs, five came off a wild ball that even missed the wicket-keeper. Although he managed to get India the breakthrough with vd Dussen’s wicket, it was way too late. It must be noted that wickets fell in heap at the Bullring and a wicket here or there could have triggered a mini collapse. India came very close when Shardul Thakur almost hung onto Temba Bavuma; nonetheless, the catch being dropped, the game was only moving away from India. Full credit must be given to Elgar who stood at the wicket for 307 minutes and took blows on his body just like he did here four years ago. He was also engaged in verbal duel on many occasions but never lost his concentration. It was a pity that he couldn’t get to a century ending up unbeaten at 96 off 188 balls.

With the series now square, we have all to play for when teams head for Cape town which now turns into the big finale.

