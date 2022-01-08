India vs South Africa 2021-22: Indian Team Gets Grand Welcome Upon Arrival In Cape Town | VIDEO

The Indian cricket team landed in Cape Town for the third Test match where they received a grand welcome. The clip which was shared by the BCCI shows how the Indian cricketers touched down at Cape Town in a chartered aircraft and were received with much fanfare at the hotel where special arrangements were made. A group of musicians were seen playing traditional drums while more music followed the team as they entered the hotel on Saturday. The team will stay in Cape town in a bio bubble.

Rahul Dravid never believed in “rocking the boat" and is certainly not going to change his template of giving the longest rope possible to Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane even if Hanuma Vihari’s wait for regular chances gets a tad longer.

Vihari, Indian cricket’s ‘Tough Runs Man’ has never had it easy in terms of chances as he has played only one of his 13 Tests at home and it was skipper Virat Kohli’s back spasms and Shreyas Iyer’s stomach bug that opened the door for another chance.

The Hyderabad man did his bit in the second innings with an unbeaten 40 in India’s target of 240 for the Proteas.

“Firstly I must say Vihari played really in both innings. In first innings he got a nasty one and unfortunately for him, it popped up and fielder just got his finger tips to it and really got a good catch, he batted beautifully in the second innings and that gives us confidence you know," Dravid was effusive in his praise for Vihari.

