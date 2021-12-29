India vs South Africa 2021-22: Jasprit Bumrah Late Strikes Puts India in Command

South Africa batted really well on Day 4, but late wickets of Rassie Van der Dussen and T Maharaj made sure that India go into the dressing room gaining the upper hand. South Africa lost the wicket of Aiden Markaram, but fought back really well despite some pinpoint bowling from the visitors. Skipper Dean Elgar led from the front as he scored a fifty. He was well accompanied by vd Dussen as the duo shared a 40-run stand after being reduced to 34/2. Shami was again on the money after he gave South Africa jitters in his very first over. But Jasprit Bumrah was the peak of the bowlers, registering figures of 2/22. His last wicket came off a scorching yorker. Earlier he dismissed dangerman vd Dussen with a nip-backer which smashed his off stump.

Earlier India underwent a collapse after Lunch as they lost the wickets of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara on short notice. But Rishabh Pant held fort and alongside Ravi Ashwin shared a crucial 32-run partnership which made sure India set an imposing total on board. Pant was out after a cameo which made sure India set a target of 305 runs. There was a sense of Déjà vu as India saw another collapse after Lunch. Quite similar to their first innings where they were bundled out for 327 despite being 278/3 at one stage. While Kohli was out first ball after Lunch, Pujara was out playing down the leg side. Meanwhile Rahane was taken aback by the searing pace of Marco Jansen and got caught in the deep.

Earlier Team India had a mixed first session of Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The visitors have crossed the 200-run mark lead but at the same point, their in-form batter KL Rahul is back in the hut after scoring 23. Rahul batted with a cautious approach in the initial phase and a blow to his finger just broke his concentration a bit and Lungi Ngidi took full advantage of it to get his first wicket of the innings.

However, India recovered quickly from Rahul’s departure as captain Virat Kohli took the charge in the middle alongside Cheteshwar Pujara. Kohli looked confident with his approach from the first ball and he motivated Pujara from the other end after every defensive shot he played.

