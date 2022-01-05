India vs South Africa 2021-22: 'Keep Your Mouth Shut'-Rishabh Pant Tells Rassie Van der Dussen

Rishabh Pant played a rash shot to get out for a duck on the third day of the second Test match in Johannesburg between India and South Africa. But it seems that Pant got distracted after he was verbally attacked by the short leg fielder Rassie Van der Dussen. The reason, as it tuned out, was vd Dussen’s dismissal on day two where he was dismissed off Shardul Thakur. The catch was taken by India’s wicket-keeper Pant. Although, vd Dussen walked off, the replayed showed that the ball had bounced off before reaching Pant’s gloves.

Now as he walked in, vd Dussen had his chance, having a go at him from short leg. A rattled Pant replied: “If you have half knowledge, then keep your mouth shut”. Check out the video:

The stump mic continued to pick up conversations which it usually doesn’t with the stadium being full to the brim.

While in the first Test, it was Virat Kohli who was spotted saying a WWE catchphrase and expressing his displeasure at the third umpire taking a long time to come to a decision, in the absence of the India captain from the Johannesburg Test, it was Rishabh Pant, whose unpleasant exchange with South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen was picked up by the stump microphone during the third day’s play.

Earlier Pant’s attiutude once again came into questioning due to his shot selection. His attitude came under scrutiny once again on social media with the fans slamming the 24-year-old. Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar too came hard at him. “No excuses for that shot. Absolutely no-nonsense about his natural game about this one. There has to be some sense of responsibility. Guys like Rahane have taken the blows. Guys like Pujara have taken it on their body, so you also fight it out,” Gavaskar said on commentary.

