India vs South Africa 2021-22: Mohammed Siraj Throw Leaves Temba Bavuma in Spot; Fans Slam Bowler | VIDEO

India pacer Mohammed Siraj rattled a number of South African as well as Indian fans after he hit Temba Bavuma on his ankle. The seamer got carried away as he collected the ball and threw it right at Bavuma who was hit hard on his ankle. Such was the impact, that the batter had to call for medical help, bringing halt to the play. After the incident, Siraj was quick to rush to him and apoligised. He put his hand on the shoulder as if to say ‘I didn’t mean it’. However, the damage was done and the commentators took Siraj to task. Mike Haysmen yelled on air: ‘That’s really poor.’ See video:

Twitter was also left flustered. Some of them had a go at Siraj. “If that throw leaves Bavuma with a serious injury, will there be repercussions for Siraj??, said one user.

1ST TEST. 60.2: WICKET! W Mulder (1) is out, c Rishabh Pant b Mohammed Shami, 164/7 https://t.co/g5Y4COxn28 #SAvIND— BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2021

If that throw leaves Bavuma with a serious injury, will there be repercussions for Siraj?? @KassNaidoo @mmbangwa @MikeHaysmanOr any other similar situation on cricket field happens.. what happens then? — Get Your Vaccine !! (@Da_Me_3) December 30, 2021

Pretty bad move from SirajHope Bavuma is good— Ragul18 (@Ragul184) December 30, 2021

Unbelievable and totally unnecessary from Siraj, must be some kind of sanction for this. And worse he’s cost his team time as they patch up Bavuma, I hope the rain comes in after lunch. Good professionalism from Bavuma.— Moloantoa Sindane (@MoloantoSindane) December 30, 2021

Earlier India’s once-in-a-generation pace unit destroyed a listless South Africa with its relentless attack to fashion an emphatic 113-run win in the first Test here on Thursday, setting the team on the path towards an elusive series-victory in the Rainbow nation. The 2021 started with India breaching the Fortress Gabba Down Under and it couldn’t have been a better end as they have now brought down Supersport Park which has been a Proteas’ citadel for the longest time.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here