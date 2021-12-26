India vs South Africa 2021-22: Out or Not Out? Mayank Agarwal DRS Review Leaves Fans Polarised

Fans were taken aback with Mayank Agarwal’s dismissal during the first Test against South Africa. India were going great guns when Lungi Ngidi produced a class delivery which crashed onto his pads. South Africa were convinced that the ball had hit the off stump, but the DRS showed otherwise. Many of the fans believed it wouldn’t have hit his off stump and the umpire’s call should have been considered in this case.

The batter even jumped while playing the shot, and as the DRS showed it would have gone past his off stump. However, he was given the marching orders as the on field umpire’s decision of ‘not out’ was reversed leaving the batter visibly unhappy.

Cheteshwar Pujara was the next man in, but to India’s shock he was out the first ball. It was an insult to the injury as fans felt Agarwal was not out. India were 117/0 when he was dismissed and quickly went on to lose Pujara as well. Thankfully, India recovered well as KL Rahul got to a fifty with skipper Virat Kohli looking good as well. They were 157/2 when the Tea break was taken.

Where was the DRS graphic @ Supersport?! Don’t tell me it wasn’t an umpire’s call on height, totally feels like a screwjob man I feel for Mayank Agarwal.— Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) December 26, 2021

Should have been umpires call on that Mayank dismissal…kinda seemed too high…he was jumping too…Strange it too so long to show DRS— S (@Tuchel18) December 26, 2021

India scored 74 runs in the second session while Ngidi removed Mayank Agarwal (60 off 123) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0) off successive balls to provide the hosts much needed breakthroughs.

K L Rahul grew in confidence and was batting on 68 off 166 balls at the break alongside skipper Virat Kohli (19 batting off 54). After struggling to hit the fuller lengths in the morning, South African pacers bowled with more consistency and attacked the stumps.

Kohli, who has not scored a hundred in more than two years, began with an unconvincing drive off Marco Jansen before clipping spinner Keshav Maharaj wide of mid-on for his second boundary. Rahul survived a close LBW call off medium pacer Wiaan Mulder late into the session before flicking a half-volley in his following over for his 11th boundary. In the morning session, Agarwal and Rahul played with the required discipline in testing conditions to take India to 83 for no loss.

