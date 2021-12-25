India vs South Africa 2021-22: 'Pace And Bounce of Wickets Here Demands Quick Reflexes'-Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has grown up in Mumbai cricket and watched Rohit Sharma up close. He will be playing under him in a few days time when India take on South Africa in the first T20I. So, how would he rate Rohit the captain? “Rohit has his own brand of leadership. He’s very calm and collected and that rubs off on the team as well. He’s quite chilled out and encourages everyone, including youngsters, to share their views,” he told the Indian Express in an exclusive.

Playing in South Africa will be different for the Mumbaikar who haven’t been to these shores as India player, however, he has played in South Africa—three first class games with India ‘A’. Was he batting at the nets differently before landing here, like Rohit does before playing in England? “The pace and bounce of the wickets in South Africa warrant quick reflexes. For me, the focus is on my footwork and movement at the crease so that I am in line and hold a good position to meet the ball or leave with conviction,” he said.

“Each country offers something different. The conditions, pitches and grounds make the whole experience unique. As professional cricketers, we have to adapt and enjoy the challenges to be successful as an individual and a team. In South Africa, you find much harder and greener pitches as compared to India, which is intriguing for any batter’s technique and temperament and it’s exciting to compete there.”

In all likelihood, he will bat at number five for India again, especially his century came at that particular position in Kanpur in his debut Test against New Zealand. Iyer must be very confident that he belongs to this level after that knock. “I don’t think there’s a case or feeling of belonging to any level in any walk of life. You are there because you are good at what you do and as long as you respect your skill and are honest about it, you will sustain and enjoy the journey. For me, I have always wanted to play Test cricket for India and the feeling of donning the India cap cannot be expressed in words. I must add that I was lucky to be handed the Test cap by one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Sunil Gavaskar sir, which made the occasion extra special for me,” he told the newspaper.

