India vs South Africa 2021-22: 'Rahul Dravid Must Have Given Rishabh Pant a Bamboo'

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar doesn’t like to hold back whenever he sees unprofessional behaviour in an India jersey. Fans very well remember how he tore apart Munaf Patel for not tucking his jersey while playing a Test match for India. This incident might date back to 2006, but Gavaskar remains as fiery as he was yesterday. After slamming Pant yesterday, he again went after the 24-year-old while he was speaking The Byju’s Cricket Live on Star Sports. He was answering a fan who had asked: ‘why is all the focus on Pujara and Rahane, when Pant too hasn’t scored much since the Australia series?’

India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

“It’s a valid question. This is something one could understand if Rishabh Pant had been batting on 30 and 40. This is something he had not done in Australia,” said Sunny, adding: “There he applied himself, recognised that there will be hard times at the beginning when you come in to bat and then battling through the hard times, he got set and got to know how the pitch is. And then he played the big shots. That’s what he did in Australia."

Earlier too he had slammed Pant for playing a nothing shot. He danced down the track and tried to hit Kagiso Rabada, edging it straight to the wicket-keeper. Gavaskar mentioned Pant had tried that shot several times earlier last year when England came calling. He added Pant tried it against James Anderson and thought ‘that’s the only way to play.’

Also Read | ‘Zabardast Captain Hai Ye’-Rishabh Pant Sledges Dean Elgar

“This is something we saw against England, at the start of the series. When England came to India, he was jumping down the pitch and trying to hit James Anderson… he did that so well. But after that he seems to think that is the only way to play. That is not the way to play and I am pretty certain that in the change room, Rahul Dravid would have given him a hearing, or as they say in cricket, Dravid must have given him a ‘bamboo’."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here