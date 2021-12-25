India vs South Africa 2021-22: Ravichandran Ashwin in Line For ODI Comeback-Report

Ravichandran Ashwin is in line to be picked for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, Cricbuzz reported on Saturday. The offie had seen some tough time in England where he had to sit out of the five-match Test series, but in a year’s time not only he is back in the Test side, but looking at an ODI comeback as well. Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid are impressed with the way he has bowled in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and the two home T20Is against New Zealand, the reports state further. The Chetan Sharma-led selection committee will convene in the next 24 hours to pick the ODI squad and in all likelihood, he will be picked in it. Ashwin last played an ODI match back in 2017.

Meanwhile the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer will pick themselves thanks to a superb domestic form during the Vijay Hazare Trophy which culminates in Jaipur on Sunday. Ashwin’s chief competition for the spinners’ role, Ravindra Jadeja, still has fitness issues but Axar Patel, apparently, has recovered. Yuzvendra Chahal may be back in the squad, too.

“Cricbuzz understands Venkatesh Iyer, who has been making waves since his breakout performance in the UAE leg of the IPL in September-October, will get the selectors nod as a probable backup for Hardik Pandya, who has been troubled by injuries of late.”

“With four centuries in five games of the Vijay Hazare tournament, Maharashtra and Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will inevitably select himself. But the selectors will have to wrack their brains over another opener, Shikhar Dhawan. Last time India played an ODI series - in Sri Lanka in July - the southpaw was the skipper but has since been facing stiff competition from the likes of Devdutt Paddikal and Prithvi Shaw who have been doing well.”

Ashwin last played an ODI in 2017 Champions Trophy. He was sidelined alongside Ravindra Jadeja after India’s loss to Pakistan in the final. It seems he will play his first game in almost five years which means he can still make it to India squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Although, he will face stiff competition from the likes Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal.

