India vs South Africa 2021-22: Salman Butt Blasts Rishabh Pant for 'Irresponsible' Shot Selection

Former Pakistani skipper Salman Butt has slammed Rishabh Pant for not being patient enough in Test cricket. Pant’s shot selection against South African pacer Kagiso Rabada in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test has drawn a lot of criticism from fans and experts. Pant departed for a duck while trying to slog Rabada’s shot length delivery over the extra cover region but instead nicked it straight to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

Lashing out at Pant’s erratic approach in Test cricket, Butt advised the Indian southpaw to control his fearless instinct and approach the game with patience.

Terming Pant’s shot selection as ‘irresponsible’, Butt said that while such shots appear to be a byproduct of Pant’s confidence, they actually are signs of his lack of confidence. “His (Pant’s) approach hasn’t been helped him score runs in recent times," said Butt on his YouTube channel.

He added that despite having the calibre, Pant has not explored other options of scoring runs.

The former Pakistani skipper stated that Pant has not even tried to work on his patience level and it is unfair to the team and him too. Butt said that Pant surely needs to rework his strategy especially when he is replacing someone like M.S. Dhoni. Stating that the India southpaw has the talent and calibre, Butt advised him to give time to innings building in the longest format of the game.

Pant’s shot selection has been under fire from fans and experts for the past few months now. In the last seven Test matches that he has played for India, the left-hander has managed to score just 250 runs while often getting out at crucial junctures of the game.

With South Africa’s victory in the second Test, the series now stands level. India will be hoping to make a comeback in the last game and register their first Test series victory on South African soil. Thankfully for India, captain Virat Kohli will be available for the last Test match.

