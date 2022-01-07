India vs South Africa 2021-22: Sanjay Manjrekar Finds Faults in Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami's Bowling

South Africa defeated India by seven wickets in the second Test to level the three-match series 1-1 on Thursday in Johannesburg. Skipper Dean Elgar’s 96 (not out) helped his team chase down 240 with seven wickets remaining to consign the visitors their first-ever defeat in Johannesburg. Indian bowlers could not extract enough from the pitch with Mohammad Shami getting the only wicket to fall on the 4th day.

After the tame defeat, cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar did not seem too impressed with India’s bowling attack against the Proteas in the second Test. He blamed the pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shardul Thakur for their line of attack, as their spells deprived them of wickets.

Earlier in the match, a rain delay which wiped out more than two sessions, the visitors were to defend a 240-run target on a challenging track. With the outfield still wet, Indian bowlers not only struggled to keep the ball dry but also failed to come to the rescue.

Citing their struggles in such conditions, Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo that Shami was “slightly off-line,” while Bumrah was not “getting enough out of the pitch.”

“India did not have a great bowling time, especially with their two spearheads. Mohammed Shami was slightly off line and Bumrah was not getting enough out of the pitch. Nothing much is happening after the ball pitches,” he told the publication after the game.

He further mentioned that the Indian pacers could have adopted the ‘outside-off-stump line,” especially in low-scoring games. As he believes such a line of bowling can challenge batters while playing, whereas with a wicket-to-wicket line, it is easier to “just put bat to ball”. The 58-year-old was also amused to see that Bumrah and Shami didn’t get a lot of purchase out of the wicket, while Shardul’s deliveries kept beating the bat consistently.

He also pointed out that spin ace Ravichandran Ashwin wasn’t a “first choice” bowler for the team. And went on to remark that the off-spinner’s conservative use was not suited on a pace-friendly track like the one at the Wanderers.

Both sides will now face each other in the third and final Test which begins on January 11 in Cape Town.

