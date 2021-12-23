India vs South Africa 2021-22: Sehwag, Sreesanth, Virat Kohli---South Africa Tours Established Indian Cricket's Next Icons

Usually, the Indian team never enjoys South Africa tours. The pitches in the Rainbow Nation are bouncy, full of pace, seam and swing. It’s a complete mismatch for someone growing up in the maidans of Mumbai. Time and again, South Africa has brought up nightmares for star Indian batters who are pampered and loved by their fans. The tour over the years has bruised the egos of many and left the reputation of the Indian team in tatters. Unlike Australia, England, where the Indian team has shown a resurgence in recent years, South Africa remains a ‘tough assignment’ although it is not as horrible as New Zealand, where India last won a Test match in 2009. Under Kohli when India toured in 2018, they managed to beat the hosts in the Jo’burg Test, but only after they had lost the series. We take a look at India’s past five South African tours devoid of inspiration; nonetheless, not short on individual brilliance.

India Tour of South Africa (2001/02): It was a new team, it had a new captain and it was a new millennium; nonetheless, India’s performance in South Africa remained the same. And yet, it was different. This Indian team had the fab four and they were about to get a new partner in Virender Sehwag who slammed a century (105) in his debut Test match in Bloemfontein. Batting at number six, he alongside his idol Sachin Tendulkar, who also scored 155, helped India score 379 in the first innings. However, Shaun Pollock was just too good as he went on to pick ten-for in the match. His six-for in the second innings made sure India post just 237 which wasn’t enough after the hosts had posted 563 riding on centuries from Herschelle Gibbs and Lance Klusener. South Africa knocked off the winning runs with nine wickets to spare. As the caravan moved to Port Elizabeth, India managed to hold onto a draw. The game saw a silent ending, but the next few weeks were stormy for the Indian team as five of its players were penalized for ball-tampering and excessive appealing. BCCI demanded that Mike Denness, ICC Match Referee, be removed. The impasse remained and both teams played an unofficial Test match in Centurion where the visitors were hammered by an innings and 73 runs. (Series to South Africa 1-0)

India Tour of South Africa (2006/07): The tour came on the back of the Ganguly-Chappell saga which polarized Indian cricket. Dada would have been forgotten had he not sowed the seeds of a comeback in the first Test in Johannesburg which India managed to win. He along with India’s number-eleven VRV Singh shared a 44-run stand for the final wicket. Later Sreesanth bowled his heart out as South Africa were bowled out for 84. India never really looked back from there on and went on to win the match by 123 runs. But then all that hullaballoo from their maiden win proved to be a distraction, and they went on to lose the next two games in Durban and Cape Town to surrender the initiative. (Series to South Africa 2-1)

India Tour of South Africa (2010/11): India lost the first Test match in Durban and everyone thought the tour is heading for a whitewash. However, they were wrong. Although it certainly seemed so when Dale Steyn gobbled up a six-for as India were bundled out for 205. However, India’s bowling fired as a unit at Kingsmead, Durban with spearhead Zaheer Khan getting figures of 3/36, Harbhajan Singh also ended up with figures of 4/10 as South Africa were bowled out for 131. India made the hosts pay in the second essay thanks to VVS Laxman (96) as they set a target of 303. Zaheer was again on the money, so was Sreesanth. The delivery he bowled to Jacques Kallis is still hit among the Indian fans. In the end, India managed to pull off a historic win by 87 runs and levelled the series. For the first time, they remained a dominant side going into a series decider, however, they chose to play it safe in Cape Town. Although, it was a stalemate, it would be remembered for century knocks from the two best modern-day batters. Jacques Kallis slammed centuries in both innings (161, 109) while Sachin Tendulkar scored 146. (Series drawn 1-1)

India Tour of South Africa (2013): Virat Kohli was a rising star back then, but he was yet to prove himself in overseas conditions. After 2013, his detractors finally started to take him seriously. Early glimpses of vintage Kohli was on display in the first Test in Johannesburg as he slammed 119 with India posting 280. In reply, veteran Zaheer Khan picked a four-for as South Africa fell short in the first innings. The visitors took the attack to the opposition as Kohli was again among the runs (96). He played second foil to Cheteshwar Pujara (153) as India posted a massive 421. However, the visitors lacked the sucker punch and they eventually failed to all-out South Africa despite having them on the mat. MS Dhoni and his men let go of the initiative and were duly handed a defeat in the second Test in Durban. The visitors never really quite recovered from Dale Steyn’s onslaught (6/100), add to that a classy century knock from Ab de Villiers and India were always playing catch-up. (Series to South Africa 1-0)

India Tour of South Africa (2017/18): It was here four years ago, that Virat’s New India came to the fore in a dead rubber in Johannesburg. It was a tough pitch to bat on. Full of pace, bounce, literally a nightmare for subcontinent batters. But India didn’t cower down—despite losing the first two Test matches by some margin. They scored 187 thanks to the half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. Riding on Jasprit Bumrah’s five-for, visitors managed to bundle Proteas out for just 194 which meant just a six-run lead for the hosts! India batted well in the second innings. Ajinkya Rahane took blows to his body as he scored 48. Meanwhile, Kohli scored 41 as India set a target of 241. The wicket became a minefield on the final day and this time South Africa batters were on the receiving end. Mohammed Shami took a five-for as visitors went for the kill, winning the game by 63 runs. Earlier in the series, captain Kohli led from the front in the second Test in Centurion with his 153. It was the only bright spot as India lost the match by 135 runs. This was preceded by loss in the opening Test where India lost by 72 runs. (Series 2-1 to South Africa)

