India vs South Africa 2021-22: Shardul Thakur Out off No Ball? Picture Goes Viral

Shardul Thakur was sent as India’s night watchman on Day 3 when Mayank Agarwal got out. However, he was dismissed soon the next day. Nonetheless, soon after an image on the internet went viral which showed he was out off a no-ball off Kagiso Rabada. This created a furore with Indian fans slamming the third umpire on Twitter. Thakur was dismissed for 10 with Wiaan Mulder taking a good sharp catch in the cordon. “Great umpiring. The Shardul Thakur wicket" the handle tweeted.

It didn’t take long before other fans joined in the chorus. “Where is 3rd umpire sleeping? Thakur out on no ball," a user tweeted, while another pointed towards Rabada’s frequent no-balls. Rabada on Day 1 of the Test match had overstepped on several occasions and with the rules now stating that the third umpires are the ones to be making no-ball calls, the South Africa pacer was called out a few times.

Thakur played his part to perfection as he played out 25 balls delay the fall of the next wicket. He had also scored runs in England. Thakur, with three half-centuries in 2021 completed 200 Test runs at an average of 33.33.

South Africa pacers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen triggered India’s batting collapse in the second session of day 4 as the visitors were bundled out for just 174. Rabada and Jansen shared four-wicket each as India failed to capitalize in the second innings despite a good start in the first session. The visitors set a 305-run target for the Proteas courtesy of their healthy 130-run first-innings lead.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant top-scored for India in the second innings with a run-a-ball 34 as no visiting team batter could score a half-century. Team India had a mixed first session of Day 4 as they crossed the 200-run lead mark before lunch, however, their in-form batter KL Rahul returned to the hut after scoring 23. Rahul batted with a cautious approach in the initial phase and a blow to his finger just broke his concentration a bit and Lungi Ngidi took full advantage of it to get his first wicket of the innings. India recovered quickly from Rahul’s departure as captain Virat Kohli took the charge in the middle alongside Cheteshwar Pujara.

